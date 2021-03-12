Kim Kardashian Shares Laid-Back Bikini Pics amid Kanye West Split: 'Zone Out and Focus on You'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been focusing on herself and her children after filing for divorce from husband Kanye West

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, shared two photos as sunbathed wearing a skimpy string bikini that showed off her hard-earned abs. She completed the chilled-out look with rectangular sunglasses, layered gold necklaces and two pigtail-style braids.

Kardashian captioned the pics by reminding her followers the importance of taking time for self-care. "Zone out and focus on you," the star said.

The fashion and beauty mogul's sister Khloé Kardashian left a loving message in the comments of her Instagram post. "Ok Keeks!!!!!! Hottie!!!!! In the zone ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she said.

As Kardashian continues to move forward with her divorce from West, with whom she shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months, the star has been posting occasional throwback swimsuit pics with positive messages.

"The best things in life aren't things," Kardashian captioned one swimsuit photo. In another post she wrote, "Have a good day! 🌴"

In January, however, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

In early January, another source told PEOPLE that it had been "hard" for Kardashian to "stay positive" but she was "trying her best, though, for the kids."

"She is sad about it, of course. She just feels she has done everything in her power to make her marriage work. Even though she has been thinking about divorce for months, she hasn't filed because she feels terrible for the kids," the source said at the time.