Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Makeup-Free Video of Morning Skincare Routine: 'I'm Feeling Myself'

Kim Kardashian went makeup-free for her latest TikTok.

The SKIMS founder and Kardashians star, 42, posted a short clip of her morning routine wearing jeans and a simple white tank top — and, in a rare display, gave her 6.4 million followers a glimpse at her bare face as she started her day.

At the start of the video, Kardashian struck a pose without makeup as the trending sound she used said, "Good morning everybody."

The mother of four then proceeded to show herself applying foundation with her fingers and a shot of her coffee machine as the sound said, "Did you know if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice hot cup of green tea, you can lose up to 87% ... "

Kardashian mouthed the final words as she sipped her coffee: " ... of the f---ing remaining joy you have in this life?"

She teased in the caption, "My first TikTok without North. I'm feeling myself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian and her daughter North, 9, have been dancing on TikTok since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made her debut on the social-media platform in 2020.

Their @kimandnorth joint TikTok account has amassed 13.5 million followers since since its debut over a year ago. In their latest joint video posted on Wednesday, they danced to a trending TikTok sound featuring Adele saying, "Ladies and gentlemen: H.E.R."

On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo also showed off their moves in a new video shared to their joint TikTok account, cut to a sped-up version of Ciara's 2006 tune "Get Up."

"The things North makes me do," Kardashian wrote in the post's caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: "The Things North Makes Me Do"

Despite the joint videos, the SKKN by Kim mogul has also posted plenty of recent TikToks without her oldest child to her solo account, including one last week where she jumped on the "British Chav" extreme-makeover trend.

In the video, she over-lined her eyebrows thickly with pencil, colored her lips in an opaque lipstick shade in darker pencil and applied a way-too-light-for-her-skin-tone concealer under her eyes as she chomped on gum.

She also posted a video showing her face as she pretended to text on her phone with the words written on top, "Me every morning."

Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, whose highly public divorce was finalized in November 2022, share four children: North plus her younger siblings Psalm, 3, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, who have also made several appearances on Kardashian's solo and joint TikToks.