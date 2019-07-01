This Is the Most Real Photo Kim Kardashian Has Ever Shared of Her Psoriasis

Some of Kim Kardashian West‘s psoriasis may have cleared, but she’s still dealing with skin problems caused by the condition.

The cosmetics mogul, 38, shared a candid photo of her left leg before she applied her new KKW Beauty body foundation that showed areas of pigmentation loss on her skin after a psoriasis breakout cleared up. Kardashian West asked her fans if any of them had ever suffered from a similar side effect.

“Does anyone else get pigment loss after their psoriasis clears???” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story photo. Luckily, Kardashian West’s makeup artist used her brand new body makeup to conceal the uneven color on her leg before a night out on the town with her sisters this weekend for BFF Larsa Pippen’s birthday.

New York City dermatologist and The Beauty of Dirty Skin author Dr. Whitney Bowe tells PEOPLE that the discoloration Kardashian West is experiencing is quite common after any inflammatory skin condition flare-up. “You can be left with something called PIH — it stands for either post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or post-inflammatory hypopigmentation. It can happen after acne, eczema or psoriasis. It can even happen after a cat scratches you, or following any scrape or wound on the skin,” she says.

Based on Kardashian West’s photo, Bowe believes she has hypopigmentation, which means pigment production is slowed down, leaving her with light marks. But she has no need to worry, because the side effect is not permanent.

“Almost always, this discoloration is temporary, but it can sometimes take months to fully resolve. Sun exposure can prolong the discoloration effect, so be sure to protect the skin if you see this kind of effect,” Dr. Bowe says.

The star’s newest KKW Beauty launch was inspired by her psoriasis. “I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup,” Kardashian West said. “My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed.”

Over the years, Kardashian West has been open on social media about struggling with the skin condition which causes red, scaly patches usually on the legs, elbows and lower back and are caused by genetics. This past year, she even revealed the psoriasis has since begun creeping up to her face.

“Psoriasis is the shits! 😂,” the star said in the caption of a selfie she shared while using an herbal ointment on the irritated lesions.