Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with Daughter North West from Virgil Abloh's Final Show

Kim Kardashian is honoring the memory of her late friend, fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Kardashian, 41, shared photos on Instagram from Abloh's final fashion show, which took place last fall. The Louis Vuitton fashion designer died at age 41 in November after a private, two-year battle with cancer.

In the pictures shared with her fans on Saturday, Kardashian walks a magenta carpet at the show with her eldest daughter, North West, 8. Kardashian is also mom to Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.

In the shots, Kardashian and North wear black outfits while they walk side-by-side. The SKIMS founder wears a large puffer vest with flared pants and pointed heels, while her daughter sports tall boots, long shorts and an oversized t-shirt.

Kardashian also shared a behind-the-scenes image of herself getting ready for the show, plus a photo of North rocking bold, black sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton bag with her outfit.

Kim Kardashian and North West Throwbacks from Virgil Abloh Final Show Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The last four images in the slideshow capture moments from the emotional event, including a rainbow light display over water, a statue of the late designer and a note card reading, "There's nothing more precious than time," with Abloh's name at the bottom.

Kardashian captioned the collection of images with a string of colorful emojis, writing, "🌪🌪🌪❤️‍🔥💎🔑🧿💽🌈🌈🔥🔮💣🎤🌪👾🤖🥶🦄🦋💫🪐☄️💥."

Kim Kardashian and North West Throwbacks from Virgil Abloh Final Show Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Abloh's final show took place at Miami's Maritime Marina on Nov. 30. West, 44, was also in attendance.

Kardashian paid tribute to Abloh shortly after his death with an emotional message posted to Instagram in honor of his legacy and impact.

Kim Kardashian and North West Throwbacks from Virgil Abloh Final Show Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"God doesn't make mistakes. I know that but I still can't help but ask why," she wrote with a collection of photos featuring herself, her family members and Abloh. "Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it's simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early."

"Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm," she continued. "You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper."

"This one is hard to process. I can't even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much," she added.

Kardashian's latest throwback post comes after returned from a tropical getaway in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson.