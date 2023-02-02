Kim Kardashian Shares Makeup-Free TikTok of Skincare Routine — and the Drake Song Playing Has Fans Talking

The reality TV star picked "Treacherous Twins" by Drake and Savage as the background track for her latest TikTok video

Published on February 2, 2023 12:19 PM
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kim Kardashian/TikTok (2)

Kim Kardashian has the internet buzzing after posting a TikTok on Wednesday featuring her skincare routine accompanied by background track by a very famous artist.

In the video, the 42-year-old Kardashians star is makeup-free and showcases her multi-step skincare routine, complete with new Skkn by Kim products. But what has fans intrigued is the background song Kardashian chose: "Treacherous Twins" by Drake and Savage.

The song, which was released in November, features a line many speculate is about Kardashian: "F--- what they say, five hundrеd million out the face, feel like K.K."

Fans also wondered if the inclusion of a Drake song was a nod to the rumors that ran rampant in 2018 that the two previously dated.

"Never happened. End of story," the star wrote on Instagram at the time, in response to a video shared by The Shade Room in which DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon speculated that the pair's past relationship was the source of a feud between the Canadian rapper and her former husband Kanye West.

Fans have also long speculated that the KKW Beauty mogul is the "Kiki" named in Drake's popular song "In My Feelings," as she has long gone by that nickname.

In the video, Kardashian — who appears to be rocking a Skims tank bra — washes her face and applies several different serums and lotions from her Skkn by Kim line including her cleanser, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, and a couple other products before wrapping up with a kiss for the camera.

At the very end of the TikTok, her son Saint West makes a cute appearance, appearing with a huge smile on his face.

This isn't the first makeup-free TikTok from the reality TV star recently. Just last week the SKIMS founder and Kardashians star posted a short clip of her morning routine wearing jeans and a simple white tank top — and, in a rare display, gave her 6.4 million followers a glimpse at her bare face as she started her day.

At the start of the video, Kardashian struck a pose without makeup as the trending sound she used said, "Good morning everybody."

The mother of four then proceeded to show herself applying foundation with her fingers and a shot of her coffee machine as the sound said, "Did you know if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice hot cup of green tea, you can lose up to 87% ... "

Kardashian mouthed the final words as she sipped her coffee: " ... of the f---ing remaining joy you have in this life?"She teased in the caption, "My first TikTok without North. I'm feeling myself."

