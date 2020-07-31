The couple were photographed having an intense conversation during the reality star's visit

Kim Kardashian Shares Glamorous Pics After Returning to Los Angeles from Seeing Kanye West in Wyoming

Kim Kardashian West gave her followers an inside look at her makeup for the day on Thursday, sharing some glamorous clips on her Instagram Stories two days after returning to Los Angeles from Wyoming.

Kim, 39, shared that for her beauty look Thursday, she used her own KKW Beauty eyeshadow palette and lip liner. She then shared a few filtered video clips of herself riding in the back of a car, showing off her glam.

Paired with her makeup, Kim wore a black tank top and two gold necklaces, one with a cross pendant. The SKIMS founder also appeared to be wearing a grill over her teeth, and left her hair down around her shoulders.

Kim returned on Tuesday from a trip to see husband Kanye West, who is currently staying at the family's property in Cody, Wyoming.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed having an intense conversation with Kanye, 43 — the first time the pair had a face-to-face conversation in weeks. Kim and Kanye share children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.

A source told PEOPLE that Kim was "hysterically crying" during the reunion, adding that "Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks."

"She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted," the source said. "She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her."

"It’s all a bad situation," the source added. "She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore."

On Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE that "this is a very sad time for" Kim, and that the mother of four is "really upset."

"Kim feels trapped," the source said. "She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life. But she doesn't know what to do."

"Kim was thinking that they need to be apart," a source told PEOPLE. "She knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now, and it's honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father."

Still, no matter what, "Kim wants the best for Kanye," an insider said. "And she will always want what's best for him."

Last week, Kim addressed her husband's behavior with a statement on Instagram, asking for "compassion" during the current situation. Kanye apologized for his comments at the rally on Saturday.