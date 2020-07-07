Kim Kardashian Shares Her Fashion Closet Evolution with Old Fitting Photos: 'I Keep Everything'

Kim Kardashian West found some serious throwback photos that were too good not to share with her millions of followers on social media.

Throughout the past few years, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, has been known to post numerous behind-the-scenes glimpses at her fashion fittings on Instagram, but her famous "fit" sessions actually started a while back.

"So I keep everything and have been organizing my pics during quarantine and found all of my old fitting pics! So many good gems in here! Do you guys remember some of these looks?" Kardashian West said as she shared a series of old photos taken over 10 years ago.

Kim Kardashian West Instagram

"I think this is 2008. Fittings in my condo," the reality star wrote on Twitter.

In a few of the pics, Kardashian West modeled a striking red gown, while in another she tried on an ivory tulle-adorned strapless mini with sky-high Christian Louboutin platform pumps.

Kim Kardashian West Instagram

In others, she modeled casual outfits, including a denim jacket thrown over a colorful floral mini skirt and a sleeveless mini dress styled with a black vest and oversize belt.

Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Kardashian West even resurfaced some epic throwback photos featuring her brutal sunglasses sunburn, which she got after a trip to Mexico.

"Who remembers when I got this crazy sunburn in Mexico?" she asked on Twitter alongside four makeup-free photos that featured her uneven tan on full-display.

Kardashian West went on to say that she plans to share more old photos from her fashion fittings soon. "I have every era of my style in fittings so will start posting more," she tweeted.

The reality star stores all of the memorable pieces in her wardrobe in an extensive fashion archive — and shared a rare glimpse inside it nearly three years ago on Snapchat.

“Just all the things that I’ve worn,” she said, as she flipped through the various racks of dresses — all perfectly hung and labeled according to date and occasion.