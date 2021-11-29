Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Tribute to Virgil Abloh: 'I Still Can't Help But Ask Why'

Kim Kardashian West is paying tribute to her longtime friend.

The reality star, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to share an emotional message dedicated to Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who died two years after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his family announced in a statement on Sunday. He was 41.

"God doesn't make mistakes. I know that but I still can't help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it's simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned a collection of pictures of Abloh, the first being a candid shot of herself and the fashion designer wearing matching white blazers and white t-shirts at a table in a restaurant.

"Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm," Kardashian West continued. "You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can't even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much."

Kardashian West then went on to "send so much love" to Abloh's wife, Shannon, and their two kids, Grey and Lowe. "Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself [to] everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil's legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey," she concluded.

Kardashian West's family also issued statements of their own in remembrance of the late fashion designer on Instagram, with Kendall Jenner penning an equally emotional and lengthy tribute to Abloh, while sister Kylie reposted Kendall's picture of Abloh to her Instagram Story, writing, "This really hurts. We love you Virgil."