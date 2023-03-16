Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Photo of Her 'Malibu Grand Prix' Racing License

Kim Kardashian loves a good '90s throwback!

The fashion icon, 42, on Wednesday to showed off on Instagram an old-school shot of her Malibu Grand Prix racing license from 1992.

Wearing a deep brown matte lip and multiple chokers, Kardashian — who was 11 years old in the photo — gave instant glam from the era. "Cool," the mom-of-four captioned the shot of her dark brows and serious pout.

The identification card gave Kardashian approval to drive 30-mile-per-hour go-carts. "The person named below and whose photo appears on this license is authorized to race in the Malibu Grand Prix Mini-Varage Cars," it read.

"Wow I see Chi Chi and Northie in Kim here!" one of the Calabasas, California native's 348 million followers wrote of Kardashian's resemblance to her and ex Kanye West's daughters Chicago West, 4, and North West, 9 (She also shares Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 3, with the rapper).

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Other followers noted "I have mine too," while one fan commented on Kardashian's cutesy way of writing her name. "It's the bubble handwriting for me," they wrote.

Though it's been decades since Kardashian got her go-cart license, the SKIMS founder has rocked a racing look more recently.

In December 2022, she shared pictures of herself in a mini black bandeau paired with oversized black, white and blue leather moto pants by Moose Racing. Accessorizing the look with black boots and dark shades, she wore her caramel-colored locks past her waist.

Earlier, in November, the aspiring lawyer posted another throwback — this time from 1996, with a teenage Kardashian (in a similar-colored lip to her racing license) holding who appeared to be younger sister Kendall Jenner as a baby.

Mom Kris Jenner, in dark shades, also graced the shot, along with a giant camcorder and standard camera.

As of late, Kardashian has been committed to looks from Dolce & Gabbana as the face of the brand's 2023 Spring campaign. Last month, she wowed in four different curve-hugging looks on the day of their runway show at Milan Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star famously struggled walking up the stairs on Feb. 25 at Dolce & Gabbana F/W 2023 runway show as she sported a vintage skintight jeweled red dress by the house, which she had deconstructed into a two-piece ensemble.

Kardashian explained to Vogue in a backstage video that her D&G number dates back to 1994 and it was originally a long dress, explaining they "kind of modernized it a little bit, made it a crop."

The look was completed with a mini handbag made in the same material, and Kardashian noted she had had versions made for her daughters North West and Chicago, which will make her "look like the best mom ever."