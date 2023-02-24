Kim Kardashian Shares Sultry New Bikini Pics Taken by 'Long Handed' Sister Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian's got jokes.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos showcasing a beautiful beach day. The photos, which were taken from the top of a staircase, were shot by her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

The star is wearing a teeny-tiny white bikini, accessorized with silver sunglasses. In her photos, she rotates between looking at the camera and looking away. She totally knows what she's doing with her angles and snapshot variety!

It was her caption, though, that had commenters laughing.

She hilariously captioned the post, "long handed @kendalljenner on the lense 📷" poking fun at her sister for last week's memeable moment. In Jenner's own bikini pic, commenters pointed out the length of her hand, accusing her of using Photoshop. Jenner, however, was quick to defend herself.

With help from her bestie Hailey Bieber, Jenner posed her hand how she had in the ultra-cheeky bikini pic to prove it just looks that way. Bieber shared an Instagram Story video with the caption, "been had long ass hands x fingers," while they giggled and laughed. Bieber also joked in the video, "Look at how bizarre her hand looks normally," and, "This is live — live footage of the hand!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's followers couldn't get enough of the star's caption, both calling out Kardashian for her caption and complimenting Jenner for her handiwork.

This bikini post comes just after Kardashian launched her new SKIMS swim collection featuring the return of sold-out favorites as well as new additions, styles and colors — like turquoise and neon green. She modeled her new zip-up swimsuit style on her Instagram Story, half unzipped, and showed off the new collection, which was hanging up on racks behind her.