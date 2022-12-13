Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny White Bikini for Steamy Beachside Pics

Kim Kardashian may be a fashion pro, but she also has some advice on life too.

In a new Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the SKIMS creator encouraged her followers to embrace their individuality, writing "do you" under a series of sexy bikini pictures.

The Kardashians star, 42, put her life motto into practice while soaking up the sun, enjoying the picturesque views and posing for the camera in a white bikini.

"Life tip-do you," she wrote.

More recently, the style mogul spent a girls weekend at Miami's Art Basel alongside sister Khloé Kardashian.

Stepping out for a W Magazine and Burberry event for the art festival on Dec. 1, Kardashian made her own statement with new honey-colored strands.

Achieved by her close friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton, the blonde shade was a warm contrast to her icy locks, which have become Kardashian's signature since she debuted her bleached hair at the Met Gala earlier this year.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

She then brought her new 'do back to Los Angeles to celebrate Saint's 7th birthday at the city's SoFi Stadium, where she treated her second eldest and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams game.

Still, Kardashian brought the glam to the football field wearing a sleek zip-up jacket, cargo pants and oversized shades.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!" she wrote in a tribute to her son on Instagram. "I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

Kardashian's latest whereabouts come after her public statement condemning Balenciaga's campaign scandal. (The reality television star has worn and collaborated with the brand on multiple occasions, including the 2021 Met where she donned her viral head-to-toe bodysuit).

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns," she wrote in a statement on social media on Nov. 27. "But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," she concluded.