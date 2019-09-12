Kim Kardashian West may have just launched her new shapewear, SKIMS, two days ago, but she’s already hard at work planning her next innovation for the brand.

During the entrepreneur’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian West, 38, had to show her last Google search on-air, which ended up being a hilarious question she thought about while researching shapewear.

“Oh my god you guys, this is so embarassing!” she said before revealing what she had Googled to Jimmy Fallon. “Do I really have to?”

The question she had on her phone was “is shapewear with a pee hole better,” which Fallon appeared quite perplexed by, until Kardashian West explained her reasoning for searching it.

“I just launched SKIMS and I’ve been debating if I need a pee hole in certain of the things,” she said.

Kardashian West designed the SKIMS as solution-focused garments, and lacking a “pee hole” in certain shapewear in the past was often problematic for the star.

“Under a dress to like the Emmys or whatever, I would try to use the pee hole and then you pee all over yourself,” she said. “It doesn’t work half the time anyway!”

She continued: “This is such a legit question.”

“I think you’re the only person that Googled that,” Fallon said to her. “Of course it’s better. What came up?”

“I mean it’s like mixed,” Kardashian West replied.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was inspired to launch SKIMS after she found herself cutting apart, dyeing (with tea bags!) and customizing her shapewear to fit her needs. “When I would wear a gown or skirt with a slit, I would cut one leg off, but it would roll up. I still needed support everywhere else, and I never felt like I was getting that,” she told PEOPLE.

Available for purchase now at SKIMS.com, the line includes bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, bodysuits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $18 to $98. They are sold in sizes XXS to 5XL, three tensions depending on the support you want and in nine different tonal colors.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people don’t wear shapewear because they’ve felt too claustrophobic or restricted in it, but those people love SKIMS,” Kardashian West said. “This is something that people feel very comfortable in.”