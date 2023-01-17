Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back

Jenner shared a set of photos on Instagram wearing a SKIMS onesie on Monday

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 17, 2023 11:39 AM
Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Photo: Kim Kardashian/instagram, Kylie Jenner/instagram

Ah, sisterly love.

Kim Kardashian just wants her hard work recognized. The SKIMS creator was quick to comment on her younger sister Kylie Jenner's Instagram on Monday asking just that.

"can u tag @skims please LOL," Kardashian wrote on Jenner's Instagram wearing a SKIMS shorty onesie while frolicking in a field having "kyventures."

Jenner's many fans and followers replied to Kardashian's comment laughing about the shapewear creator asking for a shoutout on Instagram. But considering the photoset has more than 5 million "likes," a shoutout could go a long way!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Shades <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Jenner, 25, wasn't down with the light scolding from her sister, though. She replied shortly after to clap back at Kardashian's request, writing, "@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims"

In her photos, Jenner is wearing the SKIMS Raw Edge Onesie ($78), and she paired it with tall black boots. She tied her dark hair back out of her face (save for a strand) and dabbed a brightening pop of color and highlighter on her cheeks.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Shades <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Tagging SKIMS in her photos just isn't always Jenner's thing, though. She and mom Kris Jenner twinned in matching SKIMS pajamas for Christmas and Jenner didn't tag the brand in that Instagram either. In her minimalistic approach, she only tagged her mom, calling her the "Christmas queen."

The motherly distraction was enough for Kardashian, 42, to comment without asking for promotion — she only replied, "No one like her…."

Just last month, Jenner did take Kardashian's brand in a photo, though, proving that she is a supportive sister!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Shades <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Kylie Jenner/instagram

To cap off 2022, the queen of Kylie Cosmetics stacked her holiday wardrobe with luxury designer looks, from matching Mugler dresses with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi to her New Year's Eve look in Aspen. Jenner stepped out in a sheer black bodysuit and matching fur coat alongside sister Kendall Jenner. She completed the look with diamond earrings, a bold red lip and black stiletto heels.

She spent the holidays with family and friends after splitting with on-again-off-again partner Travis Scott again. A source confirmed to PEOPLE last week that she "is not with Travis right now."

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shares. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

Jenner is in a very different place from the 31-year-old "Sicko Mode" rapper, the source added.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kylie Jenner 'Is Not with' Travis Scott Currently, Source Says: She's 'Focused on Her Kids and Business'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/?hl=en. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
See Every Festive Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Their New Year's Eve Parties
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
Kylie and Kris Jenner wear matching pjs for holidays
Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Have a Twinning Moment in Matching Plaid SKIMS Pajamas: 'Christmas Queen'
Kim Kardashian addresses photoshop of family pic / christmas
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Denies Photoshop Accusations from Viral Family Christmas Eve Picture
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown
kardashians holiday style 2022
See All the Festive Looks the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore to Their Famous Christmas Eve Party
https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Match in Mugler Dresses for Kardashian Christmas Party: Photos
Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Family Holida
Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Family Holiday Photos on Instagram: 'Best Time of the Year'
Kylie Jenner wears sister Khloé's Good American vinyl bikini
Kylie Jenner Wears a Tiny Vinyl Bikini with Furry Boots in Chilly Aspen – See Her Steamy Photoshoot! 
Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kylie Jenner Shares a Sneak Peek Inside Kardashian-Jenner Work Christmas Party
kylie jenner, elvira
Elvira Subtly Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging Her in 'Very Flattering' Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner's Dating History: From Tyga to Travis Scott
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Normalizes Wearing 1 Outfit to 3 Parties
Kim Kardashian Shares Playful Photos with Saint and Chicago, and Nieces Dream and True
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
US media personality Kylie Jenner (C) arrives to the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on November 15, 2022.
Watch Kylie Jenner Struggle to Walk in Form-Fitting Vintage Mugler Gown: 'It's Worth It!'