Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back

Ah, sisterly love.

Kim Kardashian just wants her hard work recognized. The SKIMS creator was quick to comment on her younger sister Kylie Jenner's Instagram on Monday asking just that.

"can u tag @skims please LOL," Kardashian wrote on Jenner's Instagram wearing a SKIMS shorty onesie while frolicking in a field having "kyventures."

Jenner's many fans and followers replied to Kardashian's comment laughing about the shapewear creator asking for a shoutout on Instagram. But considering the photoset has more than 5 million "likes," a shoutout could go a long way!

Jenner, 25, wasn't down with the light scolding from her sister, though. She replied shortly after to clap back at Kardashian's request, writing, "@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims"

In her photos, Jenner is wearing the SKIMS Raw Edge Onesie ($78), and she paired it with tall black boots. She tied her dark hair back out of her face (save for a strand) and dabbed a brightening pop of color and highlighter on her cheeks.

Tagging SKIMS in her photos just isn't always Jenner's thing, though. She and mom Kris Jenner twinned in matching SKIMS pajamas for Christmas and Jenner didn't tag the brand in that Instagram either. In her minimalistic approach, she only tagged her mom, calling her the "Christmas queen."

The motherly distraction was enough for Kardashian, 42, to comment without asking for promotion — she only replied, "No one like her…."

Just last month, Jenner did take Kardashian's brand in a photo, though, proving that she is a supportive sister!

To cap off 2022, the queen of Kylie Cosmetics stacked her holiday wardrobe with luxury designer looks, from matching Mugler dresses with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi to her New Year's Eve look in Aspen. Jenner stepped out in a sheer black bodysuit and matching fur coat alongside sister Kendall Jenner. She completed the look with diamond earrings, a bold red lip and black stiletto heels.

She spent the holidays with family and friends after splitting with on-again-off-again partner Travis Scott again. A source confirmed to PEOPLE last week that she "is not with Travis right now."

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shares. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

Jenner is in a very different place from the 31-year-old "Sicko Mode" rapper, the source added.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."