Kim Kardashian Pushes Swimwear Boundaries by Not Wearing Swimwear at All
She's truly a DIY fashion magician
Kim Kardashian West‘s trailblazing sartorial skills extend far beyond the red carpet … and onto the shores of Mexico. The star who is known for wearing corsets over clothing, underwear as outerwear and bringing lampshading to the forefront of street style, has just one-upped herself with a DIY bikini look we’re bound to still be talking next summer.
Mrs. West continued her “Snap Back Queen” parade, flaunting her slimmed-down, post-baby curves while vacationing in Mexico this week. She’s worn a number of super-sexy looks, from a high-cut Turbo Thot one-piece (from her Kimoji merch apparel line) to a second-skin peach stunner to a white cut-out monokini that was custom-made to fit her exact measurements. But the most eye-catching and perplexing swim look of all is the white T-shirt that she cut, tied and totally DIY-ed into a bikini top. She paired it with the tiniest black string bottom (which could very possibly be a pair of thong underwear) and just-out-of-the-ocean hair.
We have a feeling the look might be part of an upcoming “secret photo shoot” which will later be revealed on Kim’s website and app. Or maybe her carefully curated vacay wardrobe will be documented in the next installment of her Selfish book. One thing’s for sure: Her Mexico tan will be the perfect base for whatever skin-baring outfits she’s preparing for New York Fashion Week early next month.
What do you think of Kim’s non-swimwear-swimwear moment? Does she pull off the look? Share below!