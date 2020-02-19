Kim Kardashian West recruited husband Kanye West to be her personal photographer during their romantic Valentine’s Day trip to Mexico.

The couple took a “surprise getaway” and celebrated the holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a source told PEOPLE, and made sure to capture some Instagram-worthy content before returning home. Kardashian West, 39, posed in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean wearing a skimpy black string bikini and cross choker for a few photos taken by West himself.

In one shot, Kardashian West leans on the edge of the pool with her toes dipped inside while in the other, she stands facing the camera in the pool with the beautiful ocean directly behind her.

“Valentine’s Surprise Getaway 📷 Kanye,” Kardashian West captioned the pics shared on her Instagram feed.

The star gave fans a peek at the dreamy suite she and West were staying in during the trip on social media. “Little slice of heaven for Valentine’s Day,” the mother of four captured a stunning photo of their view on Saturday. In the photo, West can be seen looking out at a sunset on the ocean, while the reality star relaxes on a bed.

A second Instagram Story showed a clip of an infinity pool that fed into the ocean.

West is known for pulling off extravagant and romantic experiences for his wife each Valentine’s Day.

Last year, the musician, 42, hired world-renowned saxophonist Kenny G to perform for the couple at their home. Kardashian West documented the private performance on her Instagram Story, filming the musician as he stood in the middle of a room filled with white, pink and red roses placed in individual vases.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter, adding, “Happy Valentines Day.”

“Best husband award goes to mine!!!!” she wrote in another tweet. “Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!”