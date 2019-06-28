Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves in Sizzling Bikini Pic from Family Vacation to Costa Rica

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West is one hot mama!

Just hours after celebrating sister Khloé Kardashian’s 35th birthday, on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, posted a sizzling shot from her recent family vacation to Costa Rica.

In the image, the mother of four poses in front of a mirror while wearing a white bikini that shows off her enviable curves.

“Costa Rica 🇨🇷 last week,” she captioned the shot.

A source told PEOPLE last week that Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West brought their three oldest kids — North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, for the tropical getaway, leaving their newborn son Psalm at home.

Kourtney Kardashian also made the trip with ex Scott Disick as well as their three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 next month, and Reign, 4.

“They are all filming for the show [Keeping Up with the Kardashians],” the source told PEOPLE. “They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned.”

Since returning home from the short trip, Kardashian West has had a busy couple of days.

In addition to announcing that she’s launching Kimono, a new lingerie and shapewear line, the reality star was on hand to celebrate her younger sister’s birthday on Thursday — and give her a very NSFW gift.

Ahead of the super-luxe (and super-pink) celebration, Kardashian West gave fans a glimpse at the crystal-embellished Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of an eggplant, which likely poked fun at the fact that Khloé’s flying solo on her birthday this year.

“Okay guys, so for Khloé’s birthday I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant and I just thought it was really fitting for her,” Kim said. “And she loves it guys. So she’s definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday.”

In the background, Disick can also be heard remarking, “She really needs some eggplant, Kim!”