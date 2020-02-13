Kim Kardashian Is Sending SKIMS Valentine's Day Press Boxes to Her 'Fans and Biggest Supporters'

Kim Kardashian West is giving her fans something special this Valentine’s Day.

Rather than sending celebrities and influencers her SKIMS press boxes filled with the new limited edition pale pink collection of SKIMS shapewear launching for Valentine’s Day, Kardashian West, 39, is switching things up.

“I know I usually give it and send it out to influencers and celebrities and people that get free s— all the time. So instead of that I want to give it to my biggest supporters and my biggest fans and customers that have been super supportive of SKIMS,” the star said in a video shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Kardashian West continued: “So before Valentine’s Day you guys will be getting my press boxes and I’m so excited for you guys to see it. You guys have been posting about it and talking about it and have always been so supportive of me that I thought you know this time I really want to start mixing up my press boxes and giving it to the people who have been so supportive of me and the brand for so long.”

For Valentine’s Day I’m sending our @skims press boxes to my fans and biggest supporters! I love you guys so much! Celebs and influencers get free stuff all the time LOL Thank you for being such big influencers in my life & I can’t wait for you to get the new pink shapewear! pic.twitter.com/NSD5kk2heH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 13, 2020

Kardashian West has yet to explain how she’s selecting the lucky few will get a SKIMS press box, but fans were immediately overjoyed with her decision to give a gift to her loyal followers this Valentine’s Day.

“You are a Queen. I love this about you. You’re so good to your fans. We love you beyond words! Happy Early Valentines Day love. XO,” one person tweeted.

Another fan wrote: “This is why Kanye, Kim and the rest of the family r so blessed. To give back has to come from the heart. I like seeing this positivity. This should inspire other celebrities to give back when they can.”

“Omg I love this!!! More celebs need to start doing pr boxes for regular fans! I love that your supporting this Kim! Def wanna try skims one day,” a different fan said.

The SKIMS Valentine's Day collection includes the five most-loved Solutionwear styles (the Sculpting Bra, Sculpting Bodysuit, Core Control Thong, Sculpting Mid Waist Brief and Sculpting Short Mid Thigh) which drops on SKIMS.com on February 14 at noon EST.

Kardashian West’s SKIMS announcement comes shortly after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a monumental milestone on Instagram. “160 million!!! I love you guys!!!” she wrote of her follower count.

Since first launching SKIMS in September 2019, Kardashian West has already expanded the brand to include an array of intimates, cozy sweats and robes, body tape, nipple covers and more. It also recently selected Nordstrom to be its first official retail partner.

“I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I’ve been designing shapewear for 15 years,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I’m so proud of the line. I’m so proud of the fabric. I made things that haven’t really been made before.”