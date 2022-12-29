Kim Kardashian Seemingly Denies Photoshop Accusations from Viral Family Christmas Eve Picture

Kim and her sisters faced online criticism for the Kardashian-Jenner family portrait, which many people speculated to be poorly edited

Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on December 29, 2022 04:04 PM
Kim Kardashian addresses photoshop of family pic / christmas
Photo: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian appears to be setting the record straight regarding her family's viral holiday photoshoot.

Earlier this week, the Skims mogul, 42, shared a Kardashian-Jenner snapshot — featuring herself, sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and their mom Kris — at the family's annual Christmas Eve party.

However, many people in the comments on social media speculated that the portrait was photoshopped, speculating that individual pictures of the moguls were cut and pasted together to appear as though they posed as a unit. Whole TikTok videos were also dedicated to pointing out what some believed to be Photoshop fails.

The chatter was not unbeknownst to Kim, who seemingly addressed (and shut down) the controversy on Thursday with a behind-the-scenes video of the six Kardashian stars gathered around for the still, proving they were all together for the shot.

In the clip, shared to Kim's Instagram story and reposted by a fan account, all are seen huddled in front of red Christmas trees in their festive outfits — Khloé (wearing Nicolas Jebran), Kendall (wearing Valentino) and Kris (wearing vintage Valentino) dressed in scarlet red, Kim in silver Versace, Kylie wearing a nude and lace Mugler design and Kourtney in a white cutout gown, her own take on black-tie holiday dressing.

Despite all the headlines swirling around the family this year, the queens of reality television celebrated the holidays in glamorous, opulent style.

This time, Kourtney hosted the yearly bash in her home turned winter wonderland. The evening also saw a performance from nine-time Grammy nominee Sia, who sang her hits "Snowman" and "Chandelier" inside of a make-shift human-sized gift box.

The SKKN by Kim founder also spent some time with her daughter North West making TikTok videos.

In one post, the 9-year-old lip syncs and dances to PinkPantheress' "Boy's a liar" alongside her friend Ryan (daughter of Kim's business partner Tracy Romulus), Kim and Kylie. In a second clip, North, Kim and Ryan give various poses in front of a festive backdrop.

