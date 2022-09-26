Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not Gone Gray Yet' After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Bleach Her Roots Blonde

Kim Kardashian admits her hair routine is high maintenance.

While appearing on an episode Live with Kelly and Ryan that aired on Sept. 26, the SKIMS mogul opened up about her blonde era, which she's fully embracing.

"Yes, the blonde hair. The roots are definitely growing out. I'm going to dye it soon. I'm going to stay blonde for a minute," Kardashian said of her mane, which she tied up in a cool flip bun for the interview.

After cohost Ryan Seacrest, 47, asked how she maintains her hair, The Kardashians star, 41, revealed it takes up to eight hours to bleach her roots — "I've just been lazy. It's so much work," she admitted.

The conversation then turned to the topic of gray hair, which Kardashian said she's yet to experience.

"That's how dark your hair is. Be glad because the alternative is when you go gray, it's a whole other ball," cohost Kelly Ripa, 51, jokingly warned.

"I've heard. I have not gone gray yet – I haven't had gray hair yet. Isn't that weird?" Kardashian replied, which prompted Ripa to say, "You're probably not going to. It's not like your life isn't stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You're free and clear."

Estrop/Getty

By now, Kardashian and her team are pros when it comes to transforming her natural dark hair into an icy platinum hue.

In May, she made a head-turning entrance at the 2022 Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe's historic "Happy Birthday My President" gown and new blonde hair, which she dyed to embody the iconic '60s bombshell.

That month she opened up to Vogue about the lengthy-process dedicated to achieving the headline-making 'do.

"I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I'm spending a day straight dyeing my hair — 14 hours straight! — to get it done," she revealed to the outlet.

"The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention," hairstylist Chris Appleton told Vogue on working with the reality star. "I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment."

Gotham/Getty

Since fashion's biggest night, the mom of four has transcended eras with her latest hairstyles.

Earlier this month, while gracing the September cover of Interview magazine, Kardashian went for an heavily layered '80s cut, which she teamed with her freshly bleached eyebrows.

"There's so many people that I look at and I'm like, 'Oh my god. I love how they dress.' Or, 'I love that. That's so fresh.' I get it," she said of her diverse style in conversation with the magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg.

While taking over Milan Fashion Week last week, where she debuted her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, Kardashian was spotted with multiple '60s-inspired looks, including glamorous pin up waves and a beehive updo with face-framing bangs.