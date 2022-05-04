Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Risk' Her Hair Falling Out for Her Platinum Blonde Met Gala Look

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian was committed when it came to transforming into a blonde bombshell for the 2022 Met Gala on Monday.

The Kardashians star, 41, shared that she would "risk getting my hair to fall out" for the look in her sister Kylie Jenner's Married to the Met video.

"I cannot believe you're really dyeing your hair," Jenner, 24, said to Kardashian. "You're so bold for that."

In the video, Kardashian also likened her new platinum blonde 'do to Frozen's leading lady.

"My hair's gonna be blonde! Like Elsa," she told Jenner's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, while wearing foils in her hair.

The mother of four opened up to Vogue about finding the perfect hair shade to match Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress, which Kardashian donned on the red carpet.

"I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I'm spending a day straight dyeing my hair — 14 hours straight! — to get it done," she revealed.

The reality star worked with hairstylist Chris Appleton. "The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention," Appleton told Vogue. "I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment."

In addition to her hair, Kardashian revealed she underwent a dramatic physical transformation to fit into the iconic gown.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today," she admitted.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]," she added.