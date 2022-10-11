She's back at it.

Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she'll stop at nothing when it comes to maintaining her beauty. (She even admitted she'd eat her own poop if it helped her look younger.) The 41-year-old SKIMS creator shared on Instagram in August that she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach. As with many cosmetic procedures, it's not one and done — so she got another round of the treatment recently, which she shared on her Instagram Story on Monday.

Under the care of Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, whom Kardashian has seen for a variety of cosmetic procedures, the Kardashians star had her skin tightened using the Morpheus8 microneedling tool.

"I am back for my second stomach treatment with the man!" Kardashian said in her Instagram Story, pointing to Dr. Ghavami.

As the doctor begins to explain what the treatment will do, Kardashian cuts him off, saying, "Listen, we don't care, we just want to look good. We just want to look snatched."

"We're here for Kim," Dr. Ghavani concluded.

Morpheus8 is a microneedling device that uses radio frequency to penetrate the skin and target fat for a smoother appearance. Heat is delivered under the skin at a certain depth based on the needles and the customized treatment. According to Dr. Ghavami, the cosmetic procedure allows collagen to repair itself in a "tighter, different, more organized way than it was before when it was loose and aged."

When she shared her first treatment over the summer, Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "This is a game changer!!! I did morpheous [SIC] laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami's spa @gpsaesthetics"

She praised it as her "fave laser" but also confessed, "it's painful lol but worth it!"

Dr. Ghavami offers several non-invasive treatments at his Beverly Hills, Calif., clinic, including the BBL photofacial that Kardashian is also a fan of. She shared an Instagram Story in July to show off a recent visit to Dr. Ghavami's to get a BBL Photofacial (Broadband Light Photofacial) and SCITON's MOXI Laser treatment, both of which are designed to together to target sun damage, skin discoloration and pore size.

While in the chair at Dr. Ghavami's, her face covered with numbing cream, Kardashian underwent both procedures while the plastic surgeon explained what exactly she could expect from the treatment.

Dr. Ghavami later spoke to PEOPLE about why this procedure is gaining popularity. With the BBL Photofacial and MOXI working together, he says, skin can become younger looking and smoother virtually overnight: "It's the closest thing we have right now to a fountain of youth because your skin, on a histological cellular level, is going backwards in time."

The BBL Photofacial uses light rather than a laser; the glass tip of the machine sends a beam of light under your skin in what Dr. Ghavami calls a "broad brush stroke," rather than a direct pinpoint, and which he says makes this machine much less painful and invasive. Though it's largely used to target skin discoloration, specifically from sun damage, dermatologists can use it for other applications, including targeting cystic acne.

Though Kardashian is open about going to extreme measures to take care of her skin, she's still happy with how she's aged. In June, the reality star spoke with PEOPLE about her skincare line SKKN BY KIM, as she reflected on her life so far.

"There is nothing I would trade to go back to who I once was," Kardashian shared. "The wisdom that I have now, I don't care how young I looked. I am so much happier in my skin now."

"I wanted it to be as authentic as possible," Kardashian said of SKKN, which consists of nine products including a scrub and oil drops. "It's very rare that I don't stick to it, because if you want a result, you have to put in the effort. There are obviously times when I'm tired, especially being a mom, but I've made it a priority. And it doesn't take as long as you would think!"