Kim Kardashian Says She Tried 'Everything' to Fit into Met Gala Dress: 'I'm a Shapeshifter'

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look wasn't achieved overnight.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim started her long journey to achieving her vision for fashion's biggest night: wearing Marilyn Monroe's actual dress.

In the episode, aptly titled "What's more American than Marilyn Monroe?," fans got a peek at the process the reality star went through to wear the iconic dress, which Monroe originally donned in 1962 to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

When a replica arrived at her house, Kim told her team, "If this does not fit me I can't even try the original. So I've Googled her measurements, I'm looking at my measurements."

To the camera, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder explained that because of the width of her shoulders, she could "squeeze into anything."

"No one trusted us; for years, they would never send samples. And then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, 'Oh, wait, she actually fits in our stuff.' So I don't know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I'm a shapeshifter," she said.

Kim also explained that she had no other option if the dress didn't work: "The backup plan is that I'll be in my SKIMS pajamas, at home, eating."

When the dress fit with room to spare, Kim said she was totally confident. "I bet the fabric shrunk a little bit over time, but like, the dress will fit," she said. "I'm one step closer to bringing my vision to life."

In a confessional, Kim said she learned a valuable lesson after wearing her head-to-toe black Balenciaga ensemble as she arrived in New York City ahead of the Met Gala.

"Ever since I did the Balenciaga look with the face mask and covered from head to toe, it changed the way that I feel about just looking pretty on a red carpet. Especially for the Met. It's not just about looking pretty. It has to be a story, it has to be a whole vibe. And this dress is such a good story," she explained.

At lunch with her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim gave them an update — the real dress came, and it didn't fit at all.

"They just pulled the whole thing from me. And I'm fuming," she said.

Footage showed Kim trying on the actual dress, and it was a bit of a contrast to the prototype that had gotten her so excited.

"When I went to put it on it wouldn't even go on over my hips, and I was just like devastated," she told her sisters. In the clip, she talked to her team, saying, "You know what, I'll try everything, and if I really get 10 pounds down, then we'll try it again."

She also told her sisters she wouldn't attend the Met Gala at all if she couldn't have the dress.

"I wrote them a groveling begging email," Kim said, referring to the owners of Monroe's dress. "They were very firm. I just found that out today, so I'm devastated."

Khloé, 38, said she didn't understand Kim's attachment to the situation, saying that red carpets give her "the most anxiety."

"I don't understand why we have to do them. I f—ing hate them. I don't want to do them. It's like open season for people to critique you. It's like … get off my d—. Unless I'm [sister] Kendall, it's not happening," Khloé said.

But Kim said that she thought red carpets are a "dream come true." Kourtney, 43, chimed in that she loved doing them and that she just laughs a lot while she's on a carpet.

Kourtney said she used to feel anxiety about big carpets, but things have changed for her: "I think going with Travis [Barker] and having a good time and laughing, it just feels like something I'm excited to do."

Kim's determination to get to the Met Gala kicked into high gear once she noted that she only had "about three weeks to fit into this dress."

"I'm gonna do every last thing that I can to try to make this happen," Kim said over footage of her hitting the gym. "It's gonna be really hard. I'm gonna have to eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar, which is so hard for me."

Her intensity continued. "And please let me try it on again," she said. "I'm not gonna take no for an answer."

Kim eventually met her goal, and she wore the champagne gown to the Met Gala in May. While speaking to The New York Times for a recent interview, she spoke candidly about her decision.

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,' " she said. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

Added Kardashian: "I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?' "