Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown

"O.G." Kim Kardashian is back — but she has mixed feelings.

The Kardashians star ditched her honey blonde locks, which she debuted earlier this month during Miami's Art Basel, for her natural brown hue.

The look made a big comeback at this year's famed Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve fête where the SKIMS mogul, 42, donned a dazzling silver Versace gown and long wavy locks.

Ahead of the party, Kardashian shared a video on Twitter revealing the new style, saying "We're back," before blowing a kiss to the camera.

But, Kardashian is already missing her bleached hair.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a close-up Instagram photo of her dark waves while posing the question, "O.G. Kim or miss the blonde?" to which she commented, "I miss the blonde."

However, the beauty change has been on Kardashian's mind for a while now. On Dec. 17, the mom of four took to Instagram to ask her followers whether she should keep the warm honey shade, go platinum blonde or go back to her roots.

Kardashian has been committed to maintaining her blonde hair since the 2022 Met Gala, where she first showcased her icy locks wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President Dress".

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

The SKKN by Kim founder wasn't the only one to go all out for the family's glitzy holiday party.

Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner showed out in red gowns. Meanwhile, the eldest Kourtney Kardashian and youngest Kylie Jenner opted for a monochromatic palette for their own ensembles.

Even Kardashian's four children matched with their mom in silver, gray and black outfits.

While her two daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, twinned in silver-sequined looks, her sons, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, wore black and charcoal gray sets respectively. Her niece Dream Renée (daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna) also posed in their family photo wearing a metallic dress and combat boots.