Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown

The SKIMS founder returned to her naturally dark hue for the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve extravaganza over the weekend

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 11:35 AM
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Photo: Kim Kardashian/instagram, David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty

"O.G." Kim Kardashian is back — but she has mixed feelings.

The Kardashians star ditched her honey blonde locks, which she debuted earlier this month during Miami's Art Basel, for her natural brown hue.

The look made a big comeback at this year's famed Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve fête where the SKIMS mogul, 42, donned a dazzling silver Versace gown and long wavy locks.

Ahead of the party, Kardashian shared a video on Twitter revealing the new style, saying "We're back," before blowing a kiss to the camera.

But, Kardashian is already missing her bleached hair.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a close-up Instagram photo of her dark waves while posing the question, "O.G. Kim or miss the blonde?" to which she commented, "I miss the blonde."

However, the beauty change has been on Kardashian's mind for a while now. On Dec. 17, the mom of four took to Instagram to ask her followers whether she should keep the warm honey shade, go platinum blonde or go back to her roots.

Kardashian has been committed to maintaining her blonde hair since the 2022 Met Gala, where she first showcased her icy locks wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President Dress".

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

The SKKN by Kim founder wasn't the only one to go all out for the family's glitzy holiday party.

Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner showed out in red gowns. Meanwhile, the eldest Kourtney Kardashian and youngest Kylie Jenner opted for a monochromatic palette for their own ensembles.

Even Kardashian's four children matched with their mom in silver, gray and black outfits.

While her two daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, twinned in silver-sequined looks, her sons, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, wore black and charcoal gray sets respectively. Her niece Dream Renée (daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna) also posed in their family photo wearing a metallic dress and combat boots.

Related Articles
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Returns to Brown Hair for Family Christmas Party: 'We're Back'
*EXCLUSIVE* Aspen, CO - Bella Hadid shows off her NEW blonde hair color during night out in Aspen. the top model was seen sporting honey colored locks and lighter brows while out wiht art director boyfriend Marc Kalman and sister Gigi as the group headed to Guest In Residence. Bella Gigi is the founder and the Creative Director for the brand. Bella was seen in a midi denim skirt paired with a black boots, a fern colored top, leather jacket and scarf for the night out. Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid Dyes Her Dark Hair a Honey Blonde Hue for Winter: 'Blonde Bella Is Back'
kardashians holiday style 2022
See All the Festive Looks the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore to Their Famous Christmas Eve Party
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with New Honey Hair Color
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Miami with New Honey-Blonde Hair Color — See Her Transformation
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
See What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah Party, from Latex to Lace
Kim Kardashian shares new bikini
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny White Bikini for Steamy Beachside Pics
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Normalizes Wearing 1 Outfit to 3 Parties
Kathy Hilton Responds to Kim Kardashian's Holiday Party Outfit: 'She Always Looks Beautiful'
Kathy Hilton Reacts to Criticism Over Kim Kardashian's Casual Outfit at Her Holiday Party: 'That's Silly'
North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
Kim Kardashian Shares Playful Photos with Saint and Chicago, and Nieces Dream and True
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn film a night scene for 'Daddio' in New Jersey
Dakota Johnson Debuts Short, Platinum Blonde Hair on the Set of Her New Movie
Lucy Boynton
Blonde Begone! Lucy Boynton Debuts New Fiery Red Hair Color
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not Gone Gray Yet' After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Bleach Her Roots Blonde
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet