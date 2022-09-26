Kim Kardashian Has to Take Her Top Off to Text When Wearing Built-In Gloves: 'It's a Real Issue'

Kim Kardashian knows that fashion is not all functional.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which aired on Sept. 26, the reality television star opened up about the great lengths she'll go to for her avant-garde style, especially when it comes to her one-piece Balenciaga looks.

"First of all, is this [outfit]?," Kelly Ripa, 51, asked while admiring the reality star's head-to-toe ensemble — a sleek black turtleneck with built-in gloves and leopard-printed boot pants.

"It's all connected. So if I have to go to the bathroom, it's hard to go to the bathroom, it's hard to eat [and] type," Kardashian, 41, confessed about her "restrictive" getup.

The Skims founder then went on to explain how she manages to text on her phone with the fitted opera gloves. "It's hard. It's a real issue, but it also gives me some peace. They're all attached so I'd have to take my shirt off to text in the car," Kardashian revealed.



Fashion isn't the only thing Kardashian will dedicate herself to – she's committed to her haircare routine too.

In conversation with Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, 47, the SKKN by Kim founder also revealed the tedious amount of time it takes to maintain her bleached platinum hair.

"When I dye my roots, it's going to take probably 8 hours. So I've just been lazy. It's so much work," she admitted on managing her blonde locks, which she reintroduced in May while attending the 2022 Met Gala.

Kardashian has plenty of Balenciaga numbers in her style portfolio, including her internet-breaking Met Gala 2021 costume.

As part of the event's dress code, which celebrated American designers on par with the Costume Institute's first installment of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, she walked up the Met steps completely covered in black.

Her look featured a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit under a mini bodycon dress, a pleated train, jersey boots and gloves. She also donned a mask that covered her entire head except her trailing ponytail.

"I fought against it. I was like, I don't know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?" Kardashian told Vogue at the time. "But Demna [creative director at Balenciaga] and the team were like, 'This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.' "

While Kardashian's now-ex Kanye West didn't attend fashion's biggest night that year, a source told PEOPLE of his and Kardashian's relationship with the fashion house. "It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," they shared.