Kardashian reveals to Vogue that she needed a pep talk before fully covering up in her now-famous Balenciaga Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian Says She 'Fought Against' Her Met Gala Mask: 'Why Would I Cover My Face?'

In the March issue of Vogue, the 41-year-old mogul gets candid about fashion, family and taking control of her wardrobe choices, nothing that she initially pushed back on completely covering up in the Balenciaga body stocking at last year's costume institute gala.

"I fought against it. I was like, I don't know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?," Kardashian tells Vogue. "But Demna [Gvasalia, Creative Director at Balenciaga] and the team were like, 'This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.' "

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that even though Kanye did not attend the Met Gala with his ex-wife, his presence was "felt."

"It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source said, adding, "This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."

In the Vogue cover interview, Gvasalia shares his take on Kardashian's influence on the fashion and beauty industry.

"I think for many, many years, there hasn't been anyone who has redefined the standards of beauty, of feminine beauty, as much as Kim has," he says. "She did something that is very similar to what Marilyn Monroe did back in the day. She redefined our understanding of what beauty is."

Since the Met Gala, Kardashian continued her Balenciaga outfit streak, wearing a number of bold body hugging looks, including most of her wardrobe during her Saturday Night Live stint, and was recently named the face of the luxury label's new campaign.

So what's the next style phase for reality star turned fashion industry tastemaker? Without Kanye in the picture, Kardashian admits she's entering uncharted territory.

"I always think, 'What will be next?' Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there's something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating," Kardashian tells Vogue. "Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it's just not that serious."