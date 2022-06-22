The Vogue editor-in-chief revealed in 2014 she'd never taken a selfie and said at the time that "she had no plans to start"

Kim Kardashian Says She and Anna Wintour Are 'Bobbsey Twins' in Epic Instagram Selfie

Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour are 'Bobbsey Twins' in The Kardashians Star's Latest Selfie

Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour are 'Bobbsey Twins' in The Kardashians Star's Latest Selfie

Kim Kardashian scored a selfie with Anna Wintour!

The Kardashians star, 41, shared two new photos on her Instagram Tuesday, proving that the Vogue editor-in-chief will break her "no selfies" rule for special occasions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"BOBBSEY TWINS," Kardashian captioned the flicks, referring to the children's novels about two sets of fraternal twins who were inseparable.

In the photos, Kardashian and Wintour, 72, were twinning with their similar shoulder-length haircuts. Kardashian sported her new platinum blonde hair while she and Wintour — in her signature sunglasses — flashed peace signs for the camera.

In 2014, Wintour said in a "73 Questions" Vogue segment that had never taken a selfie and "had no plans to start."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

However, she's been captured in one since then, even taking a mirror selfie with her hairstylist Andreas Anastasis — the man behind her famous bob haircut — which the New York Times published earlier this year.

The duo posed together showing Wintour in what appeared to be her most recent Met Gala look. Wintour switched up her signature fashion statement in May for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, choosing to go without her usual shades and opting instead for a tiara to walk the red carpet.

The Condé Nast artistic director wore a sheer ankle-length dress featuring a multi-colored beaded design and a feather-trimmed poncho, complementing the look with an ornate jeweled necklace and her crown.

RELATED VIDEO: Tina Fey Once Accidentally Texted Anna Wintour — Who 'Politely' Ignored Her

"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker," Kardashian shared.

The mom of four said that she "consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it" before introducing Davidson, 28, to her kids Pslam, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9.

"I think it's different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible," she added.