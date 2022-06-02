The mogul spilled on the comedian's unofficial boyfriend duties — and his love for skincare — on the latest episode of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Obsessed with Skincare' — and He's Applied Her Pimple Cream!

Kim Kardashian isn't the only skincare connoisseur in her relationship.

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder shared that it's "refreshing" to not feel the pressure of perfection when she's around boyfriend Pete Davidson — even when it comes to her breakouts.

"I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept complaining about [it] and being like 'oh my god, I have to get up… [and] put pimple medicine on…," the mom of four said in conversation with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé on Thursday's episode.

She then confessed that alongside their love for each other, the couple also share a fascination with all things beauty. "One thing we seriously have in common is we're obsessed with skin care, and dermatologists and literally beauty products."

Kardashian then went on to say how the former Saturday Night Live star put his beauty interest into action.

"I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired and I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away," she said as she shyly laughed about the situation.

While fans are gushing over the couple's sweet dynamic, it also has them wondering what pimple product Kardashian actually used. Thankfully, the beauty mogul is giving us the secret to her glowing skin very soon.

On Wednesday, the mom of four announced the launch of her first skin care brand SKKN BY KIM, a scientific-backed nine-step skincare collection "for all skin types, tones and textures at every stage of maturity", which will launch on June 21.

"What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it," Kardashian, 41, said of the inspiration behind the brand. "Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings."

Davidson, 28, has also been open about his skin struggles. In 2019, the comedian spoke with Paper Magazine about his cystic acne, which he said made his skin "insanely bad."

"…I have Crohn's, so I have like no immune system. So, I get cystic acne and I have to take extra-special care of my skin so it can still look shitty. But now I'm on Accutane, so I've been told I'm gonna be a little bit of a B-TCH for the next six months.," he said of his skin care routine. "So... right now, it's just like, maintaining... the s - - t," he added.

Last week, Davidson was photographed outside the set of Kardashian's latest SKIMS photoshoot in Los Angeles, marking his first public appearance since he exited Saturday Night Live.

At the time, Davidson was seen with what appeared to be a shower cap on his head, covering his hair that was being bleached to complement Kardashian's newest look.