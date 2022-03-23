Kim Kardashian said her 8-year-old daughter North West "is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing"

Kim Kardashian Says North Is 'Opinionated' About Her Style, Will Complain If Mom Wears 'Too Much Black'

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing her fashion opinions.

Kardashian, 41, opened up about North's critiques at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference Tuesday, sharing that the 8-year-old isn't always impressed with what her mom is wearing — especially if Kardashian doesn't incorporate enough color.

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," Kardashian said. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

She continued: "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "

Along with North, Kardashian is also mom to Psalm, 2½, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

In a December 2021 interview with journalist Bari Weiss, Kardashian joked North can be more intimidating than some political figures she has met.

"Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don't. Maybe just my daughter, North," Kardashian said.

While North isn't afraid to bring out her inner fashion critic, the rising fashionista is also opinionated about her hair. Hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has worked with Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more, shared his experience working with North with PEOPLE in February 2021.

Appleton said North is "very particular" about her hair, explaining, "I'm always doing North's hair. She's like peeking over the glam session. I'll be like, 'North, you have to make an appointment.' And she's like, 'Okay.' I mean, I love doing it."

He continued, "Kim just posted a picture when I [did] North's hair for that. North is very particular."

"She knows what she likes, and she's so gorgeous. She's so sweet. But, yes. It's fun," he added.

Kardashian's most recent comments about North come amid her ongoing divorce from West.