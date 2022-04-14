"Kanye has always dressed me, he's always styled me," Kim Kardashian said of ex-husband Kanye West during the premiere episode of her new Hulu reality series The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian Says Ex Kanye West Wanted to 'Quit Everything' and Be Her Stylist

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kanye West was almost ready for a career change, according to Kim Kardashian.

In Thursday's premiere episode of the star's new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Kim, 41, was out to lunch with sisters Kourtney and Khloé when she revealed that her ex said he wanted "to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think he should do a little music, a little Adidas designing, and then he can do that on the side," Khloé, 37, teased, before Kim said in a confessional: "Kanye has always dressed me, he's always styled me."

"In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be … and he'll send me so many reference pictures. So that's always really been our thing," she continued.

However, the SKIMS mogul said there's "also a side of me that wants total independence too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The famous family's new Hulu series premiered Thursday — nearly 10 months after their original reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended after 20 seasons in 2021.

The new series picks back up with Kim, Kourtney, 42, and Khloé, plus Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and follows their personal highs, family drama and respective businesses. And much like in the debut episode of KUWTK, the topic of Kim's sex tape was the center of the drama in Kardashians.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The premiere episode kicked off with the family gathering for an afternoon barbecue. All seemed to be going just fine among the family, but things took a turn when Kim noticed something strange in one of the games on her 6-year-old son Saint's iPad.

"There was a picture of my cry-face," said Kim. "And then I looked at it and it said something super inappropriate like 'Kim's new sex tape.' " (The sex tape, which was filmed while Kim was dating rapper Ray J in 2003, went public in 2007 and led to years of controversy for the reality star.)

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Ex-Husband Kanye West Put on Amicable Front at Son Saint's Soccer Game

Later, Kim got on the phone with her lawyer to discuss the alleged existence of new, unreleased footage from the original tape. She then broke down in tears while discussing the potential scandal with West, 44.

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. Along with Saint, the former couple share kids North, 8, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

"Over my dead body is this s--- going to happen to me again," she said to West. "I just want it gone. This is not going to f--- with me."

In a confessional, Kim said West helped calm her down. "He was like 'Listen, you have the power. Nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are.'"