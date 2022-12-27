Kim Kardashian Says Her Employees Intentionally Wear Color-Coordinated Outfits: 'I Have Uniforms'

Kim Kardashian is an expert at aesthetic.

On Monday's episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, the SKIMS founder revealed there is a dress code for her employees after the radio personality said she noticed the people who work for her "are all color coordinated."

"Is that intentional?" asked Martinez, 51, to which Kardashian, 42, replied, "Absolutely. I have uniforms."

"It's not like hey, this is like your uniform. It's just color palettes," Kardashian continued.



Noting that her employees are provided with a "handbook," the reality star explained they can wear "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki... I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shared she discussed the dress code with her employees to get their opinions before implementing it.

"My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, 'That would make our life so easy,' " she told the podcast host. "And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, 'Yes, let's do this.' "

"I should have like a free-dress day on their birthdays or something," she quipped.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in April, Kardashian told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her kids' strong feelings about her monochromatic house.

While Seacrest, 48, praised her for taking all that happens in life in stride, Kardashian — who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West — told the morning TV hosts her house is purposefully "monochromatic and minimalist" for that reason.

"It's getting harder. It really is getting harder. But you have no other choice sometimes," she said at the time. "That's why my house has to be really zen because life, as soon as I step outside, life outside of this house is not zen."

Kardashian noted that her kids are all allowed to choose whatever funky color they want for their rooms, so their rooms and the playroom are "wild." The rest of the house, though, must keep to a neutral theme.

"My kids probably hate me," she joked, adding that when North gets mad at her, she'll come back with cheeky comments about the house. "Like, North will say, 'Your house is so ugly! It's all plain, it's all white!' She thinks it really gets to me. I'm like, 'It's your house too!' "

Though Ripa, 52, and Seacrest complimented the Kardashians star's home and color palette, calling it "a creamy dream," it did give Ripa pause.

"Wait, you have white in your kitchen," she asked Kardashian. "Don't you guys throw food like we do? We could never have white anything in our house."

"Thank God for white cheddar Cheetos, instead of the orange Cheetos," Kim responded at the time. "I had to switch!"