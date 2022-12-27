Kim Kardashian Says Her Employees Intentionally Wear Color-Coordinated Outfits: 'I Have Uniforms'

"It's not like hey, this is like, your uniform. It's just color palettes," the Kardashians star explained in an interview on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 09:04 PM

Kim Kardashian is an expert at aesthetic.

On Monday's episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, the SKIMS founder revealed there is a dress code for her employees after the radio personality said she noticed the people who work for her "are all color coordinated."

"Is that intentional?" asked Martinez, 51, to which Kardashian, 42, replied, "Absolutely. I have uniforms."

"It's not like hey, this is like your uniform. It's just color palettes," Kardashian continued.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> West on Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Noting that her employees are provided with a "handbook," the reality star explained they can wear "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki... I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shared she discussed the dress code with her employees to get their opinions before implementing it.

"My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, 'That would make our life so easy,' " she told the podcast host. "And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, 'Yes, let's do this.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I should have like a free-dress day on their birthdays or something," she quipped.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in April, Kardashian told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her kids' strong feelings about her monochromatic house.

While Seacrest, 48, praised her for taking all that happens in life in stride, Kardashian — who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West — told the morning TV hosts her house is purposefully "monochromatic and minimalist" for that reason.

"It's getting harder. It really is getting harder. But you have no other choice sometimes," she said at the time. "That's why my house has to be really zen because life, as soon as I step outside, life outside of this house is not zen."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says She Tried 'Everything' to Fit into Met Gala Dress: 'I'm a Shapeshifter'

Kardashian noted that her kids are all allowed to choose whatever funky color they want for their rooms, so their rooms and the playroom are "wild." The rest of the house, though, must keep to a neutral theme.

"My kids probably hate me," she joked, adding that when North gets mad at her, she'll come back with cheeky comments about the house. "Like, North will say, 'Your house is so ugly! It's all plain, it's all white!' She thinks it really gets to me. I'm like, 'It's your house too!' "

Though Ripa, 52, and Seacrest complimented the Kardashians star's home and color palette, calling it "a creamy dream," it did give Ripa pause.

"Wait, you have white in your kitchen," she asked Kardashian. "Don't you guys throw food like we do? We could never have white anything in our house."

"Thank God for white cheddar Cheetos, instead of the orange Cheetos," Kim responded at the time. "I had to switch!"

Related Articles
kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Stands By Her Monochromatic Home But Jokes, 'My Kids Probably Hate Me'
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Brought to Tears While Talking 'Really F---ing Hard' Co-Parenting with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) ; The exterior of a Balenciaga store photographed on March 22, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Navigating Balenciaga Backlash: 'No Matter What, You Can't Win'
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Returns to Brown Hair for Family Christmas Party: 'We're Back'
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown
Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall
Does the Royal Family Color Coordinate Their Outfits for Group Outings?
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with New Honey Hair Color
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Miami with New Honey-Blonde Hair Color — See Her Transformation
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos of Her House, Backyard and 'Things at Home That Make Me Happy'
Kim Kardashian's Halloween decorations
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Terrifying Halloween Decorations: 'We Have a Really Creepy Situation'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Jokes She 'Had to Switch' to White Cheddar Cheetos to Match Her White Kitchen
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not Gone Gray Yet' After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Bleach Her Roots Blonde
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend? All About Aubrey Paige
Kelly Ripa showing Michael Consuelos in Sexiest Man Alive issue
Watch Proud Mom Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Son in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue
Kim Kardashian arrives to ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square on September 20, 2022 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian Has to Take Her Top Off to Text When Wearing Built-In Gloves: 'It's a Real Issue'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kim Kardashian Says She Tried 'Everything' to Fit into Met Gala Dress: 'I'm a Shapeshifter'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet