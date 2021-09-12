Kim Kardashian shared photos of the bold ensemble by Balenciaga on Instagram, captioning her post with a knife emoji

Kim Kardashian Rocks Head-to-Toe Leather Ensemble While Arriving in N.Y.C. Ahead of the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Covered head to toe with a leather suit while arrives at her hotel in NYC. 11 Sep 2021

Kim Kardashian Covered head to toe with a leather suit while arrives at her hotel in NYC. 11 Sep 2021

Kim Kardashian West is making another bold statement with her style!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, turned heads on Saturday by rocking a head-to-toe leather ensemble by Balenciaga as she arrived in New York City ahead of the Met Gala.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian was photographed stepping out of a black SUV in the daring outfit, which included a trench coat along with matching gloves, pants and stiletto boots. Most notably, her face was completely obscured by an unconventional face mask that only had an opening in the back for her long ponytail.

The SKIMS founder tagged Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia as she shared more shots of the fashion statement on Instagram. She simply captioned the post with a knife emoji.

Last month, Kardashian also donned a similar look for ex Kanye West's second Donda listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

For that outing, she wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, including over-the-knee heeled boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top and a full face mask over her head.

West, 44, was also dressed similarly in a face mask and Balenciaga ensemble, though he also wore a bulletproof vest featuring the name of the album.

Kim K at Donda Kim Kardashian