Kim Kardashian Rocks Furry Pink Coat in Japan After Calling Khloé a Clown for Doing It: 'Apologize Now'

Looks like Kim owes Khloé a long-overdue apology.

Kim Kardashian recently took her children North and Chicago on a mommy-daughter trip to Tokyo, and while there, the star sported a familiar-looking coat, similar to one that previously caused a viral moment on their family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While in Japan, Kardashian rocked a bright pink fluffy faux-fur coat with a matching Balenciaga purse, Hello Kitty manicure, gray sweatpants, Nike shoes and Balenciaga sunglasses (the first time she's been seen wearing the brand since its holiday campaign controversy). Her 'mini-me's' sported matching pink ensembles with Hello Kitty accessories.

The SKIMS founder showed off the look in an Instagram carousel, also giving a quick look at the trip she took with her family before adding two memes addressing the pink coat style she was wearing.

In 2018 Khloé wore a nearly exact fluffy pink coat while the two of them were in Tokyo with Kourtney. When Kim talked to her sisters about the over-the-top outerwear, she said, "So, I gotta be real with you guys…you look like f–king clowns," which she included a video of at the end of the photo dump.

On top of the video, Kim also included a screenshot of a tweet from a fan page that put her coat side by side with Khloé, both in their pink coats, with the caption, "well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!"

Her sisters, friends, and fans couldn't get enough of the self-deprecating humor in the star's recent post.

khloe-kardashian-japan1.jpg
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Winnie Harlow commented, "If 'before y'all say it!!!!' was post 😂😂😂," Kourntey commented, "a long way from the cycling outfits 💞💞💞 @kimkardashian @khloekardashian 😹😹," and a fan chimed in "so glad you're all allowed to wear pink now 💗."

The person central to it all, Khloé, hilariously told Kim, "I'm waiting……," in the comments of the post in regards to that apology she allegedly hasn't received.

The audio snippet from the KUWTK episode has since been used thousands of times on TikTok and inspired countless memes and iterations of the iconic interaction, but now it has gone full circle with Kim deciding the look and the meme were worth her stamp of approval.

