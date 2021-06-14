These new designs leave little to the imagination...

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna Are Trying to Make Butt Cheek Cutout Leggings Happen (We're Skeptical)

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are on the same page when it comes to leggings these days - the cheekier the better.

Recently, Rihanna's crisscross leggings design from her Savage X Fenty line gained the internet's attention after TikTok user @fathermarge went viral on the video sharing platform for discovering the very risqué pair of workout bottoms from the singer's brand.

In the now-deleted TikTok, the woman joked "things are getting a little bit crazy" as she showed a photo of the lavender Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Leggings ($49.95), which leave little to the imagination thanks to a cutout design located at the top back of the butt.

Savage X Laceup back leggings Credit: SavageX.com

Uploaded on June 5, the TikTok - captioned simply "we need ANSWERS!!" - gained 3.2 million views before it was deleted, according to Daily Mail.

Not to be outdone, Kim Kardashian unveiled a KKW Beauty campaign for her upcoming Camo Collection over the weekend, and in the photos, the reality star is wearing what looks to be a catsuit featuring leggings with cutouts on the butt.

Kardashian, 40, teamed the army green ribbed design (a nod to the matte and neutral earth tones in the KKW Beauty eyeshadow palette that launched this weekend) with camouflage over-the-knee boots.

Kim Kardashian leggings Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie posted on Instagram, the star revealed that her sexy campaign look also featured cutouts on the back and arms.

"Love this 💚," the entrepreneur's longtime BFF LaLa Anthony commented. "One of my fav shoots ❤️❤️❤️," Kardashian's makeup artist Ash K Holm added.