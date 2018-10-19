Kim Kardashian Poses Topless on 20th Anniversary Cover of Richardson

Kim Kardashian West has stripped down for yet another magazine cover.

Four years after breaking the internet with her booty-bearing Paper cover, the 37-year-old mother of three is posing topless on the front of Richardson‘s Issue A9 — which happens to be the publication’s 20th anniversary issue.

Shot by photographer Steven Klein, Kardashian West sits on a green chair in front of a red curtain on the cover. Wearing only a white thong, her bare breasts are covered by the magazine’s issue number. As for her ever-changing hairstyles, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star settles on a familiar ‘do: Cher hair.

Meanwhile, inside the magazine, Klein captures Kardashian West laying naked in a bathtub and gazing at her reflection in a fish tank.

Richardson‘s spread is meant to show Kardashian West “in a never-before-seen light,” according to its press release.

The concept was inspired by director Satoshi Kon’s Japanese adult animated psychological thriller Perfect Blue, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

As for the cover story, penned by American author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis, Kardashian West is said to “open up about her public and private transformation in recent years, and her simultaneous representation of both sex goddess and mother in the public imagination.”

Kardashian West has never been shy about posing nude.

The reality star and KKW Beauty owner has often shared naked or NSFW selfies on Instagram, including a pregnant nude selfie in 2015 and a particularly memorable naked mirror selfie in March 2016 that prompted both a slew of imitators and a firestorm of controversy.

Of course, she wasn’t having any of the backlash — and posted another one just a day later with the hashtag “#liberated.”

Richardson‘s Issue A9 is out now online, at Richardson stores in New York and Los Angeles, and at select retailers worldwide.