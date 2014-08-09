The reality star is staying brunette for now, but her husband misses her blonde hue

She’s proven to be quite the chameleon when it comes to style and beauty, but one thing Kim Kardashian West is sure about is the color hair her husband Kanye West prefers.

“Kanye likes the blonde,” Kardashian told PEOPLE while at ULTA Beauty’s new Los Angeles store where she celebrated Kardashian Sun Kissed, her sunless tanning system developed with sisters Kourtney and Khloé. “But I think I’m going to stay dark,” says the 33-year-old mom. At least for now.

“I was talking about this yesterday actually with Kanye. He asked if I would ever go back to blonde,” she says. “I was like, ‘Not right after a baby, because my face was so swollen and it looked like my lips were huge. My face was just off.'”

But that doesn’t mean the reality mogul is afraid to have more fun as a blonde, she just won’t be making it permanent anytime soon. “After I saw [me blonde] it was definitely fun, but then I thought that I can just wear a wig if I really have the urge. It was so easy.” (Pro Kim hair watchers know that she has worn a wig before, playing a prank on everyone back in June with her lighter shade.)

One thing Kardashian wasn’t afraid to try out consistently after the birth of her daughter North West, now 14 months, was sunless tanner.

“I try and put it on once a week,” she says of the product. “You look so healthy and thinner when you are tan. But you have to exfoliate and we have a tan extender to make sure your tan lasts as long as possible.”

While sisters Kourtney and Khloé both love a good head-to-toe bronzed look, Kim says she’s the pro.

“Kourtney is naturally darker than us, but isn’t as even so she uses it more to even out her skin tone,” Kim explains. “Khloé just needs a tan at all times, she is so white. I just care more about the glow!”

