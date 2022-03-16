Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that Pete Davidson has "a few" tattoos dedicated to their relationship, as well as a "branding" of her first name

Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Has a 'Few Cute' Tattoos for Her Love — and 'Branding' of Her Name

Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson is making their relationship permanent with some new body art.

The SKIMS founder, 41, appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, during which she talked about her boyfriend and his "cute" new tattoos.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kardashian if there was truth to the internet speculation that Davidson, 28, had gotten a tattoo of her name on his chest, the reality star said, "Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones that he got."

"This one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding," she explained.

When DeGeneres, 64, looked puzzled, Kardashian explained further, telling her, "he wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know? Second [tattoo] I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

DeGeneres paused to clarify the number of tattoos Davidson has gotten since he started dating Kardashian. "Back up — you said 'first tattoo.' So he has three tattoos of you?" she asked.

As Kardashian smiled and said, "a few," DeGeneres pressed her, asking, "So you said the first tattoo was kind of cute. So is it your name?"

Then, Kardashian said her name was branded, not inked, and explained that the other tattoos are "cutesy things." She gave an example by describing her favorite of Davidson's tattoos, which is located on his collarbone.

"It says, 'My girl is a lawyer,' and that one is really cute," Kardashian said, drawing a collective "aw" from the audience. Kardashian has been studying law and recently passed California's "baby bar" exam after multiple attempts.

Kardashian declined to share more specifics of Davidson's tattoo collection, and demurred when DeGeneres asked, "What's the other one?"

"There's a few," she said with a laugh.

DeGeneres also asked Kardashian, "When you say branding, literally an iron thing went onto his body to brand 'Kim?' " to which she confirmed, "yes."

DeGeneres then joked, "You are a brand!" referring to Kardashian's many companies, including KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

Kardashian explained why Davidson chose to get branding and not an additional tattoo, telling DeGeneres, "I think he was like I want something that's there that I can't get rid of … because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.' "

Earlier in her Ellen DeGeneres Show interview, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with the SNL comedian, whom she's been linked to since October 2021.

"I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it," she said. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f--- it, just go for it. Find your happiness.' I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."