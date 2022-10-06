Kim Kardashian Reveals on 'The Kardashians' That Kanye West Still Criticizes What She Wears

Kanye West won't stop making his opinions known.

On the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian heads to Milan to watch her younger sister Kendall Jenner walk in the Prada show. While in Italy, Kardashian wears a handful of outfits that Prada selected for her — and West had thoughts about it.

While in Milan, Kardashian received a text from her ex with feedback on what she'd been wearing, which included an all-black look with sunglasses and a brown-orange jumpsuit. For West, neither was a winner.

"No white glasses," Kardashian, 41, reads off her phone, telling the room that it's a message from West, referring to the white sunglasses she'd recently worn.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images

"The orange look made me so mad. Would have went to jail before I went out in that," she reads in another message from West, referring to the jumpsuit (which Jenner also didn't like, she said on the show).

Kardashian laughed off both of these messages, saying in a confessional that while she was in Italy, West was at home with the kids.

"He can't help himself," she said on the show of West, 45. "We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always gonna be family, and I'll text him back and be like, 'You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you're ready to change your outfit, let me know, and then you can have advice on mine.'"

This is far from the first time West has weighed in on what Kardashian's wearing. Since the two started dating in 2012 (and even after their split in 2021), West has been influential in what the SKIMS founder wears.

@Lucasgro / BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He publicly criticized Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala dress on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, telling his then-wife that he didn't like the corset of the dress.

"I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, 'Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off.' I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it's hot, for who though?" the rapper told his Kardashian on the show at the time.

Kardashian later clarified that West's hangup was actually related to fake nipples that were originally part of the Thierry Mugler dress's design. "Well the dress initially since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing I don't know, I'm not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on the show]," the reality star said in an interview on The Real. "So, he was really certain that he didn't want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion."

In the end, she had the accents removed from the dress in a "compromise."

While the two were married, West mostly styled Kardashian, which she said was hard to deal with amid their divorce. She said on a May episode of The Kardashians that she was struggling to find her own way as a single woman.

Speaking with her sister Kourtney Kardashian about the ongoing divorce proceedings, the SKKN by Kim founder said she "got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything — down to what I wear."

"Even now I'm having panic attacks like, what do I wear?" she said. "In New York — I will say — he styled me all for SNL," she added, shouting out her ex for curating her looks for the October 2021 show, which she notably hosted in a hot pink Balenciaga jumpsuit.

"Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS. And I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?" she continued.

To accept the WSJ award last November, Kardashian wore a brown leather dress from the SKIMS x Fendi collection, completing the look with matching gloves, snakeskin boots and diamond jewelry. However, she said that West called her afterwards with criticism.

"He told me my career's over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," she said.