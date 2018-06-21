Nearly two years after Kim Kardashian West‘s harrowing robbery in Paris, the star made her return to Paris Fashion Week to support Virgil Abloh’s debut collection for Louis Vuitton at the label’s spring/summer 2019 menswear show.

In October 2016, Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by five burglars who took two cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring. She was in Paris at the time for Paris Fashion Week’s Spring 2017 shows and hasn’t returned to any fashion shows in the city until Thursday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

She was joined by husband Kanye West and sister Kylie Jenner and sat proudly in the front row to support Abloh, who was appointed as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections in March 2018.

Kim wore a bright blue collard shirt dress with zippered fanny pack-like compartments sewn throughout and oversize sporty sunglasses that resemble ski goggles. West wore a sweatshirt with a bird painted on it with the phrases “I am loving,” “Awareness” and “There is only freedom” printed across it.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie sat front row with boyfriend Travis Scott, the father of her 4-month-old daughter Stormi, in a bright highlighter yellow tracksuit.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Sources tell PEOPLE that Kim “seemed in a good mood” and was “absolutely not” afraid.

For his part, West seemed to be in “an especially good mood and talking proud of his longtime friend Abloh.”

One attendee tells PEOPLE that while security was present “it didn’t seem exceptional or excessive.”

“There were guards around her but not a huge contingent,” the guest adds “It was almost normal but there was some tension you could feel.”

Abloh is also the designer of Off-White, but before he got his top-tier designing gigs, he worked with West for years. The two interned at Fendi together, then Abloh became the creative director of Kanye’s creative agency, Donda, and later was the artistic director of the 2011 JAY-Z/Kanye West album Watch the Throne.

His appointment to lead Louis Vuitton’s menswear is a major milestone professionally and for the house of Louis Vuitton — he’s the first African-American artistic director for the menswear division and only one of the few black designers the brand has ever had.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

So as Abloh took his bow at the end of the show, both West and Abloh were overcome with emotion. In an Instagram video from the front row, the two were seen hugging and sobbing as Abloh walked by West during his final bow.

Kim has attended other fashion shows since her robbery, but this marks the first in Paris. After her scary ordeal in Paris, Kim immediately returned to New York to meet West (who was performing during her robbery). Multiple sources told PEOPLE at the time that she was deeply shaken by the experience.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

West spoke out about how he felt during that time saying: “The situation with my wife in Paris — and all of the elements, you’re feeling like helpless, you’re feeling like what else can you do,” he said in May 2018. “I went to Paris on that trip to protect her. Not protect her physically, but to go and just help her with her looks ‘cause she’s in Paris.”