Kim Kardashian Returns to Brown Hair for Family Christmas Party: 'We're Back'

Kim Kardashian is blonde no more!

The SKIMS founder, 42, surprised fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a new look to Twitter and Instagram — rocking brown hair for the holidays.

In a few clips shared to both Twitter and her Instagram Story, Kardashian stands next to hairstylist Chris Appleton as she rocks a silver dress, bringing some added attention to her latest hair color.

"We're back," she says in one clip, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The look came right in time for the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, where Kim donned a shiny dress and makeup by Rokael Lizama.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has switched up her hair color this month, either — she toned down her platinum locks into a honey blonde shade in early December. At the time, she debuted the updated look when she stepped out in Miami at an Art Basel event on Dec. 1 hosted by W Magazine and Burberry.

Of course, Kardashian first bleached her hair this year in May to coordinate with her Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, before Appleton revealed that the look would be sticking around. "Blonde season is back 👩🏻‍🦳," he wrote in a caption back in May — sharing that the blonde wasn't just a one-time thing.

In September, Kardashian said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she planned to stay blonde "for a minute" and that it takes upwards of eight hours to bleach her roots, which she's sometimes too "lazy" to deal with.

"I have not gone gray yet — I haven't had gray hair yet. Isn't that weird?" Kardashian asked host Kelly Ripa at the time, to which she replied, "You're probably not going to. It's not like your life isn't stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You're free and clear."

As for the new brown hair, Kardashian gave fans a closer look into her latest fashion statement with a pair of TikToks from the family's Christmas Eve bash. In one TikTok, she poses with her eldest child North West, 9, and Kylie Jenner, 25. In another, she and North strike a handful of poses — some of which show off her hair's volume.

Also at the gathering, North was treated to an early Christmas present when she sang with Australian music superstar Sia. The duo performed a medley of tracks, including "Snowman," as Sia also broke out and sang her 2014 hit "Chandelier," both inside a life-sized gift box.