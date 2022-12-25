Kim Kardashian Returns to Brown Hair for Family Christmas Party: 'We're Back'

Kardashian blew a kiss at her camera in a snap posted to Twitter and Instagram showing off her new look

By
Published on December 25, 2022 12:48 PM
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is blonde no more!

The SKIMS founder, 42, surprised fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a new look to Twitter and Instagram — rocking brown hair for the holidays.

In a few clips shared to both Twitter and her Instagram Story, Kardashian stands next to hairstylist Chris Appleton as she rocks a silver dress, bringing some added attention to her latest hair color.

"We're back," she says in one clip, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The look came right in time for the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, where Kim donned a shiny dress and makeup by Rokael Lizama.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has switched up her hair color this month, either — she toned down her platinum locks into a honey blonde shade in early December. At the time, she debuted the updated look when she stepped out in Miami at an Art Basel event on Dec. 1 hosted by W Magazine and Burberry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim kardashian</a> brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, Kardashian first bleached her hair this year in May to coordinate with her Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, before Appleton revealed that the look would be sticking around. "Blonde season is back 👩🏻‍🦳," he wrote in a caption back in May — sharing that the blonde wasn't just a one-time thing.

In September, Kardashian said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she planned to stay blonde "for a minute" and that it takes upwards of eight hours to bleach her roots, which she's sometimes too "lazy" to deal with.

"I have not gone gray yet — I haven't had gray hair yet. Isn't that weird?" Kardashian asked host Kelly Ripa at the time, to which she replied, "You're probably not going to. It's not like your life isn't stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You're free and clear."

North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As for the new brown hair, Kardashian gave fans a closer look into her latest fashion statement with a pair of TikToks from the family's Christmas Eve bash. In one TikTok, she poses with her eldest child North West, 9, and Kylie Jenner, 25. In another, she and North strike a handful of poses — some of which show off her hair's volume.

Also at the gathering, North was treated to an early Christmas present when she sang with Australian music superstar Sia. The duo performed a medley of tracks, including "Snowman," as Sia also broke out and sang her 2014 hit "Chandelier," both inside a life-sized gift box.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with New Honey Hair Color
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Miami with New Honey-Blonde Hair Color — See Her Transformation
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not Gone Gray Yet' After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Bleach Her Roots Blonde
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7180943392518556971?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7180943392518556971. Kardashian Christmas Party. Kim Kardashian /Tiktok
See Photos from Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party — Including a Sia Performance!
North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
*EXCLUSIVE* Aspen, CO - Bella Hadid shows off her NEW blonde hair color during night out in Aspen. the top model was seen sporting honey colored locks and lighter brows while out wiht art director boyfriend Marc Kalman and sister Gigi as the group headed to Guest In Residence. Bella Gigi is the founder and the Creative Director for the brand. Bella was seen in a midi denim skirt paired with a black boots, a fern colored top, leather jacket and scarf for the night out. Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid Dyes Her Dark Hair a Honey Blonde Hue for Winter: 'Blonde Bella Is Back'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTvomsu_8i/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D victoriabeckham Verified Check me out!!😂 The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! ☃️Kisses xx VB 1d; LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Victoria Beckham attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham Posts Cute Childhood Photo of Her Dressed as a Snowman: 'Check Me Out!'
Kim Kardashian Shares Playful Photos with Saint and Chicago, and Nieces Dream and True
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian shares new bikini
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny White Bikini for Steamy Beachside Pics
https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Match in Mugler Dresses for Kardashian Christmas Party: Photos
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian West
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Get into the Holiday Spirit at Pre-Christmas Party — See Pics
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Normalizes Wearing 1 Outfit to 3 Parties
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmNVw7uvPUn/ khloekardashian Verified Bang Bang 2h
Khloé Kardashian Sports Wispy Bangs in Sultry New Instagram Photos
Kim Kardashian and Mason Disick
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Mason Disick on His 13th Birthday — and He's All Grown Up!
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
The Most Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees from Ant Anstead, Justin Trudeau, Erin Napier and More!
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!
Kris Jenner Displays 'Elf on a Shelf' Versions of Her and Her 12 Grandkids as She Preps for Christmas
See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep