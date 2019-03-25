Kim Kardashian Responds to Claims That She's Copying Naomi Campbell's Famous '90s Runway Looks

Kim Kardashian West‘s giving Naomi Campbell credit for inspiring one of her recent vintage looks.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, continues to wear high fashion designs pulled straight from the ’90s runways, the iconic supermodel appeared to throw some friendly shade as she was the first to model the looks down the catwalk. Although Campbell, 48, didn’t call out Kardashian West by name, multiple times after the KKW wore an outfit the model once wore on the runway, Campbell posted the original image of herself on the runway to make it clear who wore it first.

But now, Kardashian West is thanking Campbell for being her latest fashion inspiration.



The reality star posted a series of photos in the multicolored vintage Versace dress she wore to Chance the Rapper’s wedding and captioned the Instagram slideshow, “Naomi Forever 💛💫.”

Campbell modeled the piece, which features a thigh high slit and neon lace trim, in Versace’s Fall 1996 show. Days after Kardashian West brought the look back from the archives, Campbell shared a photo of herself modeling it on the runway on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian West also channeled Campbell when she wore a vintage cheetah print Azzedine Alaïa.

Although Kardashian West didn’t mention Campbell as her muse, the supermodel posted a #tbt runway photograph debuting the same printed trench coat during Alaïa’s fashion show.