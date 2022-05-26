Kim Kardashian Replaced Kendall Jenner on March 2022 Vogue Cover: 'I Feel So Bad'

"There's not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person," Jenner said in a confessional for Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are always supporting each other — even when they're in competition.

On this Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 41, discovered she was gracing the March 2022 cover of Vogue — bumping younger sister, 26, off the cover in the process.

"Last week American Vogue did a fantastic, amazing cover try with Kendall and as they were shooting, they called me from set and said, 'By the way, they want to offer Kendall the cover of the March issue.' I was just so excited," Kris Jenner told Kim.

After getting the exciting news, however, the momager was later faced with a dilemma. "I just got a call this morning from Kendall's agent, and he says, 'Good news, bad news … I am not sure that Kendall is going to be right for this cover.'" As for the good news, "They asked Kim to do the cover," Kris said.

"I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue," the Kardashian said in a confessional after finding out. "I don't care how many times you could be on the cover, it will never, ever get old," she said, "This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this."

Kim Kardashian Vogue Magazine Shoot Kim Kardashian on the March 2022 cover of Vogue | Credit: Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

Even though Kardashian was thrilled with the invite, she wasn't looking forward to breaking the news to her sister. "I feel so bad. It's bittersweet. I'm not telling her!" she exclaimed.

The mom of four also added if this were to have happened many years ago, she would've acted pretty differently. "I probably would have murdered Kendall myself to get the cover, if it was an option between the two of us. My desperation back in the day… She would have been buried before she got this cover."

Later in the episode, Kris calls Kendall to "talk about the whole Vogue situation" but luckily for Kris, Kendall already knew the situation and didn't have a problem with it.

"Chris, my agent called me and I'm happy for my sister and she should be really happy and there's not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person," Jenner said in a confessional. "Don't get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover, it would have been great, but I'm totally, it's okay."

Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City. Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

After Kris said she "didn't want to hurt your feelings," Kendall added, "I'm not tripping, happy to give it up to my sister."

The March 2022 issue marked Kim's third time being a cover star for the fashion magazine. The KKW Beauty founder was first on the cover with ex-husband Kanye West in the April 2014 and later scored her first solo cover for the May 2019 issue.

As for Jenner, the model landed the cover spot in September 2016 and has graced Vogue covers worldwide in Vogue Spain, Brazil, Paris, Hong Kong, among others.