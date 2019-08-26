Kim Kardashian Renames Her Shapewear Brand Skims Solutionwear: 'I'm Always Listening to Feedback'

Kim Kardashian West has officially renamed her shapewear brand Skims Solutionwear after the star faced cultural appropriation backlash over its original name.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10,” Kardashian West, 38, announced on Instagram.

“I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies. Available in sizes XXS – 5XL, SKIMS Solutionwear™ is for every body. SKIMS.COM. #ShowYourSKIMS,” she added.

The Skims logo looks just like the previous one, using the bubble-shaped typeface that Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye West, sketched out himself. Fans can join the email waitlist to be the first to know the second Skims’ first products drop, which will come on Sept. 10.

Kardashian West announced that she would be changing the name of her lingerie and shapewear brand after receiving backlash from fans who criticized her use of the word “kimono,” a traditional Japanese clothing item.

“I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” the star wrote at the time.

The mother of four continued: “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Following the controversy, Kardashian West told WSJ. Magazine hat she had “innocent intentions” with the name. “You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” she said, adding, “I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

Before revealing the new name, the star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she’s been working to find the best way to relabel all of the products her team had already produced.

In multiple videos shared on her Instagram Story and Twitter, Kardashian West explained that nearly two million clothing items with the old logo had already been printed before she decided to scrap the name.

“Because I wanted everything to be really seamless and feel really good, we printed everything inside all of the garments,” she said. “So now I have to come up with a solution and not be wasteful because we have printed almost two million garments so far with the Kimono name.”

The reality star showed multiple options that she was considering to conceal the old label, including putting a patch of fabric over it and attempting to rub the ink off.

“I just want you guys to have a little progress report and know that I’m working really hard to figure out how to not be wasteful and change the name at the same time,” Kardashian West concluded her video.

Skims, which is touted as a “solution-focused approach to shape-enhancing underwear” on its website, consists of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, bodysuits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $22 to $98. They will be sold in sizes XXS to 5XL and in nine different tonal colors at launch, with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand.