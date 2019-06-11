Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had All Her Favorite Fur Coats Remade in Faux Fur

Kim Kardashian West has decided to ditch real fur.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, who has been harassed by anti-fur activists and even once flour bombed by a PETA supporter, revealed she has stopped wearing real animal fur in a new Instagram post showing 5½-year-old daughter North West adorably modeling one of her pieces.

“Remember when I wore this! She picked out the same look lol but fun fact- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur,” Kardashian West captioned the cute pic of North wearing a plush white coat that appears to be the one the star first wore to Kanye West‘s Yeezy season 3 fashion show in 2016.

Fans applauded the trendsetting star in the comments of her post for switching over to faux fur.

“I love that you aren’t supporting the fur industry anymore! That’s awesome! 😍,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Someone else said, “we love a NO FUR queen.”

Kardashian West previously got backlash for wearing multiple fur pieces from her closet, like rabbit-fur-lined Céline sandals and her now-infamous “furkini.”

As for Kardashian West’s eldest daughter, North has developed a passion for snatching other pieces from her fashionable mom’s closet. Earlier this year, the budding fashionista threw a meltdown, documented by Kardashian West on social media, when the reality star wanted her to take off her pink snakeskin boots after prancing around in them for a few photos.

“Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕,” wrote Kardashian West.

North also modeled her mom’s high heels at cousin True‘s first birthday party, showing off her balancing skills as she toted around her little sister Chicago, 17 months.

“How do you do this in heels? Okay, okay, put your sister down. No no no, I said just … ” said the KKW Beauty guru as North finally obliged and placed Chi on the ground next to her. “Northie, you gotta change into the shoes.”

The style icon-in-the-making starting digging through Kardashian West’s closet at a young age beginning as early as 3 years old, when she tried on Kardashian West’s $1,700 Balenciaga boots.