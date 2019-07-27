Kim Kardashian Shares Options for Relabeling 2 Million Garments Printed with 'Kimono' Logo

Weeks after announcing that she was changing the name of her Kimono shapewear brand following cultural appropriation backlash, Kim Kardashian West gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look into the relabeling process.

In videos shared to her Instagram Story and Twitter on Friday, Kardashian West explained that nearly two million clothing items with the Kimono logo had already been printed before she decided to scrap the name.

“Because I wanted everything to be really seamless and feel really good, we printed everything inside all of the garments,” the reality star, 38, explained. “So now I have to come up with a solution and not be wasteful because we have printed almost two million garments so far with the Kimono name.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then showed her followers four options she was considering to cover the Kimono label.

The first option involved a large printed black square over the logo. “I don’t like that, that’s like too big,” Kardashian West said.

The KKW Beauty mogul then explained that trying to remove the Kimono logo “just looks messy, we can’t figure that out.”

A third option involved putting a large square patch over the entire logo, but Kardashian West again shared that she wasn’t a fan of that option.

The fourth option consisted of a smaller rectangular patch over just the word Kimono. “I do like this one — really tiny, that does look like a nice tag,” the reality star said.

“I just want you guys to have a little progress report and know that I’m working really hard to figure out how to not be wasteful and change the name at the same time,” Kardashian West concluded her video.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West announced that she would be changing the name of her shapewear brand after receiving cultural appropriation backlash from fans criticizing her use of the word “kimono,” a traditional Japanese clothing item.

“I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” the star wrote at the time.

The mother of four continued: “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

The new name for the brand has not yet been announced.

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In an interview for WSJ. Magazine days later, Kardashian West explained that she had “innocent intentions” with the name.

“You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” she said, adding, “I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

The brand, which is touted as “solutionwear,” consists of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, bodysuits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $22 to $98. They will be sold in sizes XXS to 4XL and in nine different tonal colors at launch, with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand.