Kim Kardashian Puts Everything on Display in a Sheer Top (Plus, Her Hair Pro Spills Their Cornrow Secrets)

Kim Kardashian is back. Not that she ever really left, of course, but the reality star is stepping out in public, kicking off New York Fashion Week with a number of public appearances over the past few days. Accompanying this phoenix-like reemergence of Kim into the world is naturally some fresh fashions to titillate the senses and cause us to run squealing back to our laptops to pen the latest ode to her perpetually perplexing choices, such as potentially jaggedly cutting the sleeves off of one of her beloved sheer turtleneck tops.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Really, we shouldn’t be all that surprised, considering this isn’t even the first time Kim has boldly wielded a pair of shears in the name of customizing her own fashions. The reality star is so committed to displaying those abs she worked so hard to create that she previously chopped one of her Dior dresses in half to create a very on-trend set of matching separates. It appears she’s back at it, judging by her top’s wavy, un-hemmed edges, as the new mom gave everyone two tickets to the gun show in this cleavage-baring all-black ensemble.



RELATED PHOTOS: The Kardashian Guide to Working Out



Related Video: Tim Gunn Slams the Kardashian Family for Their ‘Distasteful’ Style, Calls Kanye West’s Fashion Line ‘Dumb’

Kim paired her personalized couture with her favorite flattop Saint Laurent sunglasses, a Cruella de Vil-inspired fur coat (a new push present from Kanye, perhaps?), and those ubiquitous cornrow braids she’s been rocking since at least Christmas. We had roughly a million questions regarding Kim’s new hairstyle of choice, so we spoke to Mane Addicts editorial director and the hairstylist mastermind behind these braids, Justine Marjan, to attempt to get to the bottom of things.

Frank Sullivan/Splash News Online

Marjan told us, “Kim wanted to give her hair a break from constant heat styling,” making braids the perfect option, amplifying her natural thick locks with synthetic hair attached at the root. The entire process takes an hour and a half, prepping the hair with Oribe Gold Lust Oil, using Gorilla Snot Gel for hold and shine while braiding, and finishing things off with OUAI Soft Hairspray to tame flyaways. The best part of this look for a new mom is, while it takes a fair amount of time to install the braids, once they’re done, “she can sleep with them and wear the style for several days before redoing.”

And good news for all you aspiring Kim K’s out there, a cornrow tutorial is coming on her app. Marjan said Kim is loving the style. “She has never said that they were uncomfortable.”

What do you think of the Kim’s sheer top and braids? Would you wear her hair-saving cornrows?

–Emily Kirkpatrick