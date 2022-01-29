Kim Kardashian Proves She Is Always Vacation Ready with Sultry Pink Bikini Photo
Kim Kardashian doesn't seem ready to get back to reality.
On Friday, the SKIMS mogul, 41, posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing off her glistening body in a fuchsia string bikini and oversized sunglasses in what appeared to be a throwback to her Bahamas getaway with Pete Davidson, 28, earlier this month.
"Still spamming vacay pics 💕," she captioned the images.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's family and famous immediately flocked to the comments section to shower Kardashian with love.
"Oh my soul," her sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, while friend and television personality La La Anthony commented, "Yesterday u said I wasn't playing fair so what do u call t his today Kimberly?? 😂🔥😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."
Since returning from her trip, Kardashian has continued to post seductive beach photos with what appear to be small nods to her romance with the Saturday Night Live star.
She posted an Instagram photo in which she rocks a Good American black, string bikini while posing and rolling around in the sand.
"Beach 🅿️arty," Kardashian captioned the post, making sure to notably accentuate the letter "P" by selecting a special letter emoji that fans believe could have been a subtle shutout to Davidson.
In another series of bikini-clad shots, Kardashian's social media followers noticed the shadow of the photographer and wondered if it could be the comedian star behind the camera.
Kardashian and Davidson were spotted earlier this week arriving to Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos' house for a dinner party with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble.
The pair first sparked romance rumors last October, when they were seen holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.