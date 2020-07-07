Kim Kardashian Praises Black Models Photographed for KKW Beauty: 'So Grateful for Their Collaboration'

"I encourage other brands to book these incredible women for jobs in the future," the reality star wrote on social media

Kim Kardashian West is promoting Black creatives.

“We’ve had the privilege of photographing the most gorgeous black models since launching @kkwbeauty 3 years ago. I’m so grateful for their creative collaborations and I encourage other brands to book these incredible women for jobs in the future,” Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram Story and on Twitter.

Image zoom KKW Beauty/Instagram

The reality star then posted several KKW Beauty campaign photos of over 30 Black models (which can be found in her Tweet here), tagging their agencies and personal Instagram accounts, making it easy for other brands to contact them.

KKW Beauty showed support for its Black consumers and employees on Juneteenth (which marks the end of slavery and is the longest-running African-American holiday in the U.S.).

"Today on #Juneteenth, we reflect, educate and commemorate the end of slavery in the US. We celebrate our Black family members, friends, colleagues and the members of our community. We recommit ourselves to fight alongside them for their equal rights and equal justice," the beauty company wrote on Instagram on June 19.

Last month, news broke that Kardashian West's cosmetics and fragrance brand was valued at $1 billion after beauty conglomerate Coty announced it had reached a deal with the reality star to acquire a 20% stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million.

Forbes reported that the sale makes Kardashian West's net worth an estimated $900 million.

According to the official release, Coty will help Kardashian West expand the brand into more categories including skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products while also bringing the items into more global markets.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal via Getty

Kardashian West and her team will continue to lead all creative efforts of product and communications initiatives, especially through her massive reach on social media (the star has 242.5 million followers and counting on Twitter and Instagram combined).

"Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand," Kardashian West said in the release.