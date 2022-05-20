Kim Kardashian Bares Her Butt in Practically Invisible Thong Bikini: 'Sun Bum'

Kim Kardashian is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

The reality star, 41, shared a new photo on Friday that shows the mother of four baring it all on a trip to the beach.

In the photo, the SKIMS founder is seen wearing a tan colored thong bikini that appears to be practically invisible. Kardashian looks back at the camera with a smirk, wearing mirrored sunglasses that match the neutral vibe.

"Sun bum," she captioned the photo.

The photo appears to be a throwback as the fashion mogul is seen with dark hair rather than the striking platinum blonde hue she's been sporting since the 2022 Met Gala.

The photo comes just days after Kardashian's sexy debut cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — where she is photographed wearing none other than a SKIMS bikini.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Credit: Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Kardashian is one of four cover models, joining superstar singer Ciara, model and activist Maye Musk and rising model Yumi Nu as part of the 2022 issue launch.

For her cover story, Kardashian wrote a letter to her younger self about the personal growth she's experienced.

"It's easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you'll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it's not about you anymore," she writes. "It's about family. It's about helping other people. For years you'll be putting yourself out there… But you're going to become a more private person and you're going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn't by engaging but by doing."

Kardashian is expected to be joining her family in Italy this weekend as her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare to tie the knot for the third time.