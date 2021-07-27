Kim Kardashian Posts Throwback Bikini Photos from 2001: 'Baby K'

The star showed that she's always been the queen of the swimsuit photoshoot, even two decades ago

Kim Kardashian is feeling the early 2000s nostalgia.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old reality star threw it all the way back to 2001, posting two stunning photos of "Little K" on Instagram. In the first, a makeup-free Kardashian is taking a dip in a pool that overlooks the ocean, and in the second, she's striking a silly pose in a striped bikini.

"OMG baby k," sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, adding two more comments calling the SKIMS founder a "cutie in Cabo."

kim kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also posted several sweet throwback photos with her famous siblings on Monday in honor of her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon's birthday.

"Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships! I'm so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me! I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!!!"

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, posted several photos of the mother-daughter duo over the years, including one of them dressed up as Wizard of Oz characters and snaps of MJ with her many grandchildren.

kris jenner Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

"Happy birthday mom!! You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything," she wrote. "And if it weren't for your love, support and guidance, I wouldn't be the woman or the mother I am today."

"Thank you for being our rock. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor," she continued. "I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you'll ever know. Xo."