Everyone has their own reasons for hitting the gym. For Kim Kardashian her exercise motivation is fashion-fueled. Since giving birth to son Saint West in December she’s been in full-on workout mode, wearing biker shorts and posting motivational goal-weight pics. The latest? A throwback to her post-baby body at a photo shoot fitting.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

On her website, kimkardashianwest.com, the 35-year-old star shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her February 2015 Love magazine cover shoot, for which she was decked in glittery leotards, floral-print crop tops and daringly-low cut swimsuits, all from Prada.

Kim explained there was a mix of vintage and custom pieces on-hand for her 30-page spread (shot by Steven Klein) and called the collection, “sick stuff I’ve never worn before.”

At the time of the shoot she tweeted that working with Klein “was so crazy! We shot for 3 days straight at a motel in LA. One night till 4am.”

Kim also posted her other workout motivation this week, which came in the form of a “special delivery” from Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Her present was filled with body-con dresses and waist-cinching belts, which she called her “motivation” to get her pre-baby body back.

